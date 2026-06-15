Four-Star Athlete Recruit Takes Unofficial Visit With USC Trojans

On April 13, Southern Cal sent an offer to four-star tight end and wide receiver Peter Pierre. Coming in at 6-4, 220 pounds, Pierre has been an offensive weapon for the Chaminade-Madonna Lions (Hollywood, Fla.) the past two seasons, earning him a four-star ranking. The rising junior is now on the road for his summer visits.

After stopping by USC’s crosstown rival, UCLA, on June 12, Pierre and his mother took his unofficial visit with the Trojans on June 13. The trip included a meeting with Lincoln Riley along with a tour of the training facilities and campus.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Peter Pierre: Four-Star Wide Receiver/Athlete

Pierre is a four-star prospect (247Sports, On3/Rivals) and a top-30 ranked player in the state of Florida. During his freshman season at Chaminade-Madonna, Pierre made six appearances with reps on both sides of the ball. According to MaxPreps, Pierre logged 21 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense. As an edge rusher, he recorded 16 total tackles (eight solo, two tackles for loss).

In Pierre’s sophomore year, he emerged as an offensive star with 20 receptions for 243 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games, per MaxPreps. His reps at edge slightly decreased, finishing the season with nine total tackles and four sacks.

One of the most appealing traits to Pierre’s game is his versatility as he can line up as the X, Y, or Z pass catcher. If he’s in the slot, he’s too big for cornerbacks and too fast for linebackers. On the outside, his long strides and catch radius make him a down-field threat. He has the athleticism to come down with a 50-50 ball, shows spatial awareness when it comes to plays near the sideline and is not afraid to come across the middle.

The only knock on Pierre’s game is that he lacks blazing speed and gets little yards after the catch. At the next level he may be switched to tight end full time, which isn’t a demotion as he’s shown strength and solid blocking as a tight end already and on screen plays as a wideout. Either way, he has the tools to be an offensive weapon is Riley’s scheme.

For now, the Trojans will be competing with the likes of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame and 37 other programs. Home-state schools such as Florida, Florida State, Miami and Florida Atlantic are also making a big push for Pierre.

USC's 2028 Recruiting Class

Victor Valley (Calif.) 2029 running back Makai Buchanan and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | Photo courtesy of Makai Buchanan

According to On3/Rivals, the Trojans have sent 103 offers in their 2028 recruiting class with no official commitments yet. Wide receiver looks to be the most sought after group for Riley and the coaching staff, leading all positions with 18 offerees. Tied for second is the defensive line and corners at 14 with the offensive line in third (13 offerees).

Notable recruits at the receiver position are:

Four-star Braylon Clark

Four-star Madoxx Davis

Four-star Deandre Bidden

Four-star Malachi Lee

Four-star Damarion Mays

The tight end position is tied for last with running backs at six offerees. With that position group being on the light side, Pierre could possibly fill the void and reach the top of the depth chart faster.

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