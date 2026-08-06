USC Battling UCLA Bruins for Four-Star California Safety Recruit

Although the USC Trojans have yet to sign a member to their 2028 recruiting class, they have built up momentum with Junipero Serra’s safety Derrick Coleman Jr. The only problem is that Coleman’s willingness to stay at home has opened the door for the UCLA Bruins to be in the race.

Per Rivals’ Adam Gorney, the Trojans and Bruins have maintained the strongest and most consistent relationship with Coleman heading into the fall. Coleman has acknowledged it is going to be a “battle” between the crosstown rivals.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Gorney cites development and history as USC’s main selling points. As for UCLA, it has become the home of Coleman’s former teammates – defensive backs Rodrick Pleasant and Devin Kirkwood, defensive linemen Robert James III, receiver Jordan Lasley and others (UCLA Athletics) – and he has become a fan of new head coach Bob Chesney.

The recruiting battle will continue with gameday visits. Coleman is set to attend the Trojans’ season opener versus San Jose State, per Rivals. In October, the in-state recruit will visit the Bruins and swing back to USC.

Derrick Coleman Jr.: 2028 Defensive Back

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) tries to run past USC Trojans cornerback Jacobe Covington (14) and safety Anthony Beavers Jr. (15) during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Coleman enters his junior year coming in at 6-0, 180 pounds. He currently holds a four-star rating from 247Sports and a three-star rating from ESPN and On3/Rivals. The Gardena native is also highly ranked nationally and in-state – No. 217 in the nation (247Sports), No. 18 (247Sports) and No. 66 (On3/Rivals) in his position and is the No. 17 and No. 59 player in California.

The safety/cornerback started his varsity career as a true freshman in the 2024-2025 season. Through nine games, he recorded seven total tackles and two pass breakups, per MaxPreps. Coleman took a huge leap in his sophomore year, racking up 71 tackles (34 solo, five tackles for loss), two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Recruiting outlets have Coleman listed as either a safety or corner but he is a true defensive back as he can play the nickel as well. Mostly plays zone and delivers a nice pop on receivers, making them drop the ball.

His greatest strength is shown during run support. Coleman can find his way from the secondary to the backfield in an instant. Solid tackles, always wraps up and is reliable in the open field. Goes untouched when sent on a blitz and can really thump for having a smaller frame.

Besides USC and UCLA, Coleman has offers from Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, Oklahoma, Washington and others (247Sports, On3/Rivals). Gorney confirmed that Coleman will be making gameday visits to Cal and ASU in September, then Washington and Arizona in November.

USC’s Recruiting History with Derrick Coleman Jr.

USC Trojans redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham | USC Trojans on SI

The Trojans extended an offer to Coleman on May 18, while UCLA sent its offer on May 19. Another leg up that the Bruins have in the recruiting race is that they have hosted the Gardena native for an unofficial visit, per Rivals.

If the Trojans are able to land Coleman, this will be first-year safeties / defensive pass game coordinator Paul Gonzales' second biggest get. In the 2027 recruiting cycle, Gonzales recruited Gavin Williams, who is another in-state four-star safety. General Manager Chad Bowden and assistant general manager Dre Brown have also played a key role in the recruitment of Coleman.

USC has also established talent pipelines with the likes of Santa Margarita and Mater Dei during their recruiting resurgence. Coleman could be the stepping stone of a rebuilt pipeline from Serra to Southern Cal. Their history runs deep with these players:

Robert Woods

Adoree' Jackson

Marqise Lee

DaJohn Harris

John Houston Jr.

Rasheem Green

George Farmer and more

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