USC Trojans Gain Early Momentum for Four-Star Receiver Recruit

The USC Trojans aim to build up a 2028 recruiting class that looks identical to the 2026 one. In other words, USC wants this next cycle to shoot all the way to the top of the recruiting rankings, too.

USC and coach Lincoln Riley hold more scholarship distribution for 2028 compared to the current 2027 cycle. Already, the Trojans have prioritized one top-75 recruit out of the Pacific Northwest.

This same talent already seems to be intrigued by what USC has to offer.

Who USC is Going After up North

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four-star wide receiver Jayce Halasz is becoming one of the nation's most coveted recruits for 2028. The Graham, Washington, standout owns 15 scholarship offers and counting, per 247Sports. And he's landed opportunities from multiple blue bloods.

USC rose as one of his offers, and right away, the Trojans piqued his interest as he told Collin Kennedy of 247Sports on July 29.

"The Trojans are definitely special to me, too," Halasz said to Kennedy. "They can be pretty selective with who they recruit, if they recruit you they definitely want you for a reason."

Indeed, USC has become more selective about who they pursue. But Halasz says wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons made a strong impression on him.

"I have a very good personal relationship with the receiver's coach over there. He's a great guy, and I like the way that he coaches. I saw it my one time that I've been down there," Halasz told Kennedy. "The receiver development there, they just had a few receivers go to the NFL. They definitely know what they're doing over there, and they develop your talent."

USC Can Land Versatile Threat Here to Ignite 2028 Class

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC will need new bona fide playmakers after the 2027 class wraps up. And will eventually need to find a future successor to wide receiver Tanook Hines, plus fellow receiver Terrell Anderson.

Halasz provides more than a receiving element, though. He broke up seven passes last season at Graham-Kapowsin High while picking off one pass. And he pulled off the feat as a 6-2 cornerback.

Yet Halasz's biggest plays came on offense: 64 receptions, 1,019 yards and scoring eight touchdowns. He emerged as a big, speedy target who showed he had few peers under the Friday night lights.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Halasz brings the kind of speed that can blow the top off defenses deep. He also shows strong body control after the catch and hits a second gear of speed after the catch. He's a deadly threat on screen passes too, especially when he sees an opening on the field and turns up the jets.

USC would land a yards-after-catch monster here if it wins over Halasz early. Or even consider plugging him at cornerback to lock down some of the Big Ten's tallest and most physical wideout options. He can definitely come in handy for future battles against Ohio State 2026 receiver commit Chris Henry Jr., Oregon five-star receiver signing Jalen Lott, or even Indiana five-star commit Monshun Sales down the road.

Yet his playmaking skills on offense look way too good to pass up. Halasz presents the yards-after-catch element Riley often looks for in his Air Raid offense. USC can secure a major early Pacific Northwest victory here if it creates a full-court press to land Halasz, starting this fall.

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