Four-Star Safety Makes Recruiting Announcement with USC, Alabama, Oregon

The USC Trojans are firmly in the mix for one of the most important defensive prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the No. 1 safety in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings, has narrowed his recruitment to 10 programs, and the Trojans remain front and center as they look to secure their first commitment in the class after assembling the nation’s top-ranked 2026 haul.

Fa’alave-Johnson’s top 10 includes USC, Miami, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and Ohio State, a list that reflects both national reach and elite development pipelines. For the Cathedral Catholic (San Diego) standout, the decision is about more than branding or promises.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“The thing that stood out to me about these 10 are the programs,” Fa’alave-Johnson told Rivals. “Everyone can sell you a dream, these programs are all winners, produce first round talent, and help develop all their players. I believe whichever school I chose between these 10 will help me not only as a football player but as a Christian student athlete.”

USC Emerges as Early Pace-Setter in Elite 2027 Race

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even at this early stage, separation is beginning to form. USC and Alabama have emerged as the early pace-setters, with the rest of the field still within striking distance.

“As of right now USC and Alabama are setting the pace, but everyone is not too far off,” Fa’alave-Johnson told Rivals.

USC’s position in that top tier is not accidental. Under Lincoln Riley, the Trojans have aggressively reshaped their roster through elite recruiting, culminating in the No. 1 class nationally for 2026. That momentum has not gone unnoticed by one of the West Coast’s premier defenders.

“USC is building something great, and I would love to be a part of it,” Fa’alave-Johnson told Rivals.

At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Fa’alave-Johnson is ranked as the No. 16 overall player nationally in the 247Sports Composite. While he is projected as an impact safety at the next level, his high school production shows rare versatility. As a junior, he recorded 38 total tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions on defense.



Offensively, he was a game-changer, rushing for 1,265 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 9.9 yards per carry, adding 35 receptions for 564 yards and seven scores through the air. He helped lead Cathedral Catholic to the 1-AA state championship game before falling to Folsom High School in December.



In-State Star Fits USC’s Long-Term Defensive Vision

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Landing Fa’alave-Johnson would be a significant in-state win for USC after narrowly missing on the top two California prospects in the 2026 cycle. Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. signed with Ohio State, while edge rusher Richard Wesley chose Texas. Keeping the state’s top 2027 defender home would signal that USC’s recruiting dominance is extending beyond a single class.

Fa’alave-Johnson has not set a commitment date, and he continues to evaluate schools like Alabama, Texas, and Miami. Still, USC’s trajectory is clear. With redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey headed to the 2026 NFL Draft after a productive but injury-limited career, the Trojans will soon need a new defensive anchor in the secondary.

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson fits that vision. Securing him would not only give USC its first 2027 commit, it would reinforce that the Trojans’ recruiting surge is built for long-term dominance, not a one-year peak.