USC Defense Take Major Blow As Star Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

In a surprising urn of events, USC Trojans defensive lineman Devan Thompkins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens in January, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett, marking a significant late-season loss for a defensive front that leaned heavily on his experience throughout 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound interior lineman started all 12 games for USC this season and finished with 31 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection that led directly to an interception returned for a touchdown. His departure comes at a pivotal moment, as the Trojans prepare for a bowl game and begin reshaping a defense that will look markedly different in 2026.

From Developmental Project to Defensive Anchor

Thompkins arrived at USC as part of Lincoln Riley’s first recruiting class in 2022, carrying long-term upside rather than immediate polish. A former basketball player with limited football experience, he was viewed internally as a developmental bet, one that has since gradually paid off.

Over four seasons in cardinal and gold, Thompkins totaled 56 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and a forced fumble. He also showed positional flexibility, kicking outside at times while primarily serving as a space-eating presence inside.

Still, the role came with challenges. USC finished the regular season No. 61 nationally in run defense, with breakdowns often occurring straight up the middle. While the struggles were collective rather than individual, Thompkins was asked to shoulder a difficult responsibility, holding the point of attack while younger defenders developed around him.

Leadership Void on a Young Defensive Front

Beyond production, Thompkins’ exit stings because of what he represented in the locker room. Teammates had nicknamed him “Captain,” a reflection of the leadership he provided to a defensive line room that will now skew heavily toward underclassmen.

His decision follows news that veteran linebacker Garrison Madden also plans to enter the portal, meaning all seven high school signees from USC’s 2022 class have now either transferred or departed for the NFL before exhausting eligibility. That reality underscores the transitional nature of Riley’s early roster-building years in Los Angeles.

Thompkins played his final regular-season game in USC’s 29-10 win over UCLA, recording one tackle but finishing the year as one of the unit’s statistical and emotional leaders. The Trojans’ defense did show progress in certain areas, generating 28 sacks, tied for fifth in the Big Ten and forcing 11 interceptions and 11 fumbles, a sign of improved disruption on passing downs.

However, the turnover along the defensive line is undeniable. With Thompkins transferring and Keeshawn Silver and Anthony Lucas out of eligibility, USC will rely on a wave of younger talent to stabilize the front in 2026. The Trojans signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026 with the defense being headlined by four-star defensive linemen Jameon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui and Luke Wafle. But experience cannot be fast-tracked, and Thompkins’ departure removes a steady, battle-tested presence at a position where cohesion matters.

For Thompkins, the move offers one final season to maximize his value in a new environment. For USC, it closes the chapter on a quietly important contributor and opens a new test for a defense still searching for long-term consistency in the trenches.