USC Makes Major Move for Colorado Recruit Reis Russell

Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star interior offensive line recruit Reis Russell got his first in-depth look at USC this past week when he attended practice on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day visit allowed Russell to reconnect with three Colorado natives and close friends in freshmen tight end Mark Bowman and offensive linemen Breck Kolojay and Kannon Smith. Russell’s sister played volleyball with both of Bowman’s sisters and their families have been close for years.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Russell has been training with Kolojay for years at Six Zero Strength + Fitness. And the three-star recruit was on the same offensive line as Smith at Valor Christian this past fall. The two of them, along with Russell’s mother and assistant general manager Dre Brown, came out of the tunnel together, talking and laughing as they headed to practice field, picking up right where they left off.

“It’s pretty crazy. I was with Kannon last semester playing tackle opposite of him," Russell said. "Not too long ago I was playing on the line with Kannon and seeing him in the Trojan gear it’s crazy. I still can’t believe it and it’s so cool to see. I’m so fired up he’s there. Just seeing him practice definitely made things a little more special for me with how close me and Kannon have been over the years.”

Influence of Colorado Recruits

Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Reis Russell and USC Trojans freshman offensive lineman Kannon Smith | USC Trojans on SI

Most of the Southern California kids USC recruits have known each other since youth football or gotten familiar with one another in high school through training, 7v7 tournaments or competition in the fall.

Russell has the same luxury. Instead of asking a random player on the team that he has no relationship with, Russell has three close friends who can provide a real and honest perspective of the program.

“They’re honest with me. They me the truth and I know Kannon and all of them would," Russell said. "In all honestly, I’ve heard great things. They haven’t had anything to complain about, which is really cool to see. They really up love it up there. They love the coaching staff, they love LA and so far it seams like they love everything about the school, the academics. The message from them has been great.”

Russell’s family isn’t unfamiliar with California either. His mother is from San Diego and had a desire to go to USC herself. But seeing her son have the opportunity to go to is special. His mother left having positive reviews of the program, coaching staff and the university.

Extended Friday Visit

Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Reis Russell | Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Reis Russell

Of course, Russell has his own recruitment and decision to make. The Colorado native holds over 30 offers. He spent an extended period of time on campus Friday, arriving at 6:30 a.m. PT and not leaving until 1 p.m. Russell sat in on the offensive line position meeting and team meeting before taking in practice.

“They do things a different way, in a great way," Russell said. "They’re very process oriented and they’re very specific in the way they do things, it’s very technical. They bring a lot of energy and they are very aggressive. They weren’t in full pads and even when they’re not in full pads they’re getting after it.

“I’m really glad I could see practice because I know with spring games you don’t get a full look into practice. It’s really special to see a full practice and see how they do things and how the coaches run the drills. It’s pretty cool seeing coach [Lincoln] Riley working with the o-line, you don’t see that too often.”

Russell has been in frequent communication with offensive line coach [Zach] Hanson since receiving an offer in February. He had extended conversation with coach Hanson in his office after practice. They talked about the football program, but Hanson also put an emphasis on the university as a whole.

“That place is hard to get into, it’s a very academic school," Russell said. "That is all stuff that is really important to me and something I’ll have to consider when making my decision. Football is going to end someday, hopefully not for a long time but you have to be ready for that. USC not only sets you up to win national championships, but it also sets you up for life."

Family Environment Inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

This past week was Russell’s first visit to USC, but it wasn’t his first time inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Russell saw a NASCAR race at the Coliseum years ago.

“California is a beautiful state. LA is really cool," Russell said. "The cool part about Los Angeles is that you got everything. You got the city, you got the beach, you drive not too far and you’re in the mountains. The weather is great.”

It was family weekend as the Trojans wrapped up spring practice on Saturday. So, Bowman’s, Kolojay’s and Smith’s families were also in town. Overall, Russell said the visit moved USC up his list.

“It definitely did. Before this visit, I talk with a lot of the staff, and I knew they were great people but to finally be able to get on campus and see how they do things was special to me," Russell said. "It made me a lot more interested in this university because before I had already heard great things, but you don’t truly feel it until you get on campus.”

Russell locked in his official visit with USC during his recent trip for May 29-31.

Impression of Lincoln Riley and USC Staff

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Russell met general manager Chad Bowden for the first time and got his first look at coach Riley and the way he runs the program.

“The way he speaks to the team is awesome. You can tell he’s very respected," Russell said. "Everyone likes him a lot up there and that’s really important that he has those relationships with the players. That’s something that’s special to me, relationships, and coach Riley and I have a great relationship. I love the way coaches. He loves you up but he’s on you and I think that’s important.”

Russell is a priority target in the 2027 class as the Trojans continue to make a push for a second consecutive top five finish in recruiting and made sure to treat him as such.

“It was great hospitality. It’s a great staff. It feels like a family up there," Russell said. "Everyone knows each other and I feel like the culture there is very good. That’s always a reflection of the coaching staff and how they do things.”

Training at Six Zero Strength + Fitness

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If athletes want to play offensive line at a high level in the state of Colorado, they attend Six Zero Academy under the direction of coach Matt McChesney. It's where Russell and Kolojay built up their relationship. Cherry Creek (Colo.) four-star interior offensive lineman Jackson Roper is another top target for USC in the 2027 class who also trains with coach McChesney.

“The best offensive linemen in Colorado go there. That’s what it comes down to," Russell said. "It’s very hard and it’s not meant for everyone. A lot of kids struggle in there and that’s what separates Six Zero apart. You’re going to go in there and you’re going to grind. It’s going to be really hard but it’s going to get you right.

"Coach McChesney coaches us hard. Not only on the field. The mental side, the film work, that all puts you one step ahead. With all of that combined it can really elevate your game. It’s been a great help to all of us and a great resource to have.”

During the season, Russell is in there on Sundays for film study and yoga. In the offseason, he says it ranges between 2-4 times a week. He revealed where he has grown the most over the years training at Six Zero Academy.

“In the film room, that has been very special to me," Russell said. "Learning football, talking ball, has elevated my game a lot. Being able to identify certain things I might not have been able to do if I hadn’t been in that film room with him. He’s got great knowledge of the game and offensive line play. Getting in there with him and watching tapes and just learning about ball has helped me a lot throughout high school and will continue to help me going into college.”