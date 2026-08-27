One Freshman's Emergence Solidifies USC Trojans Defensive Line Depth

The buzz around freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini “Tom Tom” Topui began after USC’s first padded practice in the spring, and it's been a steady climb.

Defensive line coach Skyler Jones had glowing reviews of the four-star recruit from national powerhouse Mater Dei (Calif.) during spring meetings. Topui’s stock continued to rise in fall camp as he was one of the top performers from the Trojans No. 1 recruiting class.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Tom Tom has really stepped up,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “I think he’s certainly showed us that he’s ready to play some snaps for us.”

Sophomore Jahkeem Stewart is expected to miss at least Saturday’s season opener against San José State, which means Topui will see extended reps. At 6-foot-3 and 320-pounds, the local star has a tremendous blend of size, quickness and power. He has physical traits to become a disruptive interior force for the Trojans.

Topui, who was originally an Oregon pledge, was a massive flip in the 2026 recruiting class. When USC assembled a brand-new personnel staff at the beginning of last year, Topui was a top priority because of his ability to make an instant impact.

The 2024 Trinity League MVP also helped kickstart the Trojans pipeline with Mater Dei and was instrumental in recruiting other Polynesian players, most notably freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili to join him.

Topui was one of four freshmen from Mater Dei to sign with Southern Cal, including receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, tight end Mark Bowman and linebacker Shaun Scott.

Defensive Line Depth Bodes Well for USC Defense

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have made a significant investment in its defensive line over the past couple of years and Topui helps bolster the interior of the front.

“It’s a good room. We’ll have a good healthy rotation and be able to withstand any dings along the way," Riley said.

Transfer Alex VanSumeren leads the way. He brings leadership and toughness to the room after stating the past two seasons at Michigan State. Jide Abasiri started nine games last season and will mix between playing tackle and end.

Stewart will miss the season opener after re-injuring the same foot injury that forced him to be on a snap count as a true freshman. He could return as early as next week but USC will continue to be cautious. Floyd Boucard and Jamaal Jarrett both return and Jaimeon Winfield was a five-star recruit in the 2026 class.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s honestly a little tougher job just figuring out who’s all going to take the snaps and how you divvy them up," Riley said. "It’s been a good discussion to have. Having a few guys that give us some position flexibility there have helped as well. We’ve had some young guys emerge in that room especially that I think are going to command some looks and opportunities to play and go prove themselves on Saturdays here right away.

“You combine that with the experience we have in that room. There’s a lot especially when you add a VanSumeren into that room. You bring back a Jah, you bring back a Floyd, you bring back a Jahkeem.”

USC will play a series of Big Ten games against teams with good quarterback play and strong run games. Having a talented defensive front will bode well for the Trojans.

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