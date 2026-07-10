Trinity League Stars Primed for Immediate Impact with USC Trojans

For years, USC watched highly touted recruits from the Trinity League, a conference made up of five elite private schools in Orange County and one in Los Angeles County and no shortage of Power Four talent, leave Southern California.

In coach Lincoln Riley’s first four seasons, the Trojans signed a total of five recruits from the prestigious conference. In the 2026 class, they signed eight, plus four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, who starred at Orange Lutheran (Calif.) for three seasons before playing his senior year at Kahuku (Hawaii).

Impact Freshmen on Offense

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman was the prized recruit that signaled a massive change in the Trojans recruiting efforts in the conference. USC fended off several SEC schools to land Bowman. He brings an advanced and versatile skillset to the position and is expected to be a plug-and-play day one starter.

Southern Cal flipped Bowman’s teammate, four-star receiver and top 50 overall recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State on National Signing Day. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Dixon-Wyatt is an explosive target. He was the leading receiver for a Mater Dei team that finished No. 1 in the country in 2024 and then again in 2025.

Dixon-Wyatt is a dynamic route runner with strong hands and knack for acrobatic catches. He will continue to push to be a starter in fall camp, but at the very least, Dixon-Wyatt will immediately factor into the receiver rotation.

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

After a solid freshman year at Santa Margarita (Calif.) receiver Trent Mosley exploded as a sophomore, earning Trinity League co-MVP and first team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors. Last fall, Mosley rewrote the California hierarchy as the key figure in his teams improbable run to an Open Division state championship. He earned MaxPreps California of the Year honors and was named a first team All-American alongside freshman receiver Boobie Feaster and 2027 receiver commit Roye Oliver III.

Mosley is an electric athlete that can create explosive plays anytime the ball in his hands. He could also factor into the return game this fall. The local star was arguably the Trojans most impressive freshman in spring practice. Mosley is a strong candidate to fill the void left by Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon in the slot.

Impact Freshmen on Defense

USC Trojans freshman defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and defensive end Braeden Jones | USC Trojans on SI

Defensive tackle Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui was the Trinity League MVP and first team MaxPreps Junior All-American in 2024 for that dominant Mater Dei team. The interior defensive line is expected to be a big strength for the Trojans this season. It’s a unit that can go at least three-deep and the 6-foot-3, 325-pound Topui has the size, power and athleticism to be a key rotational piece.

Defensive end Simote Katoanga was first team All-Trinity League as a sophomore and junior at JSerra (Calif.). He transferred to Santa Margarita for his senior year, where he once again earned first team All-Trinity League and helped anchor the Eagles defense in their state championship run. At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Katoanga is another recruit that arrived on campus with a college ready frame. He adds depth to the Trojans defensive front.

Ili was a first team All-Trinity League selection as a freshman. And in his lone season on the islands last fall he earned MaxPreps Hawaii Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Ili is a versatile athlete that can play multiple roles at linebacker and is pushing to be a key reserve in the fall. Expect him to at the very least be a key special teams contributor.

Shaun Scott was a four-year contributor at Mater Dei. The four-star linebacker was a second team MaxPreps All-American as a defensive lineman in 2025 after recording 13.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Scott is not unfamilar to playing linebacker but it is still adjustment. He can be an agressive tone setter on special teams.

Safety Joshua Holland is a tremendous athlete with the versatility to play any position in the secondary. The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product projects as a player that will contribute in 2027 and beyond. Holland was a first team All-Trinity League selection as a junior, while cornerback Jayden Crowder earned the honor as a junior and senior and was vital to Santa Margarita's championship run. He is also a player that will most likely contribute in the future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.