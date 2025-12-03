Why 4-Star Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Flipped Commitment To USC Trojans

The USC Trojans hold an elite recruiting class of 2026 and just added a major commitment. Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in May, and despite seeming firm on his decision, he flipped his commitment to the USC Trojans.

With Dixon-Wyatt’s commitment, the Trojans hold 35 commitments from the class of 2026. Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 136 recruit in the nation, the No. 18 wide receiver, and the No. 15 player from California. Despite being locked in with the Buckeyes, Ohio State could not beat the California connection.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Pipeline Between USC And Mater Dei To Flip Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

Dixon-Wyatt is an elite wide receiver who seemed as though he was sticking to Ohio State. One of the biggest factors that likely led to the flip is the pipeline between USC and Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California.

The USC Trojans have emphasized in-state recruiting, and it has had a major effect on the players committing to the program. Notably, the Trojans have had high success recruiting from Mater Dei.

One of the top incoming recruits is five-star tight end Mark Bowman. Bowman is a teammate of Dixon-Wyatt’s and has played a critical role in USC recruiting the wide receiver. Bowman is one of USC’s biggest commits, and his push for Dixon-Wyatt to stay in California could have played a critical role.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It was a bunch of teammates,” Dixon-Wyatt told Rivals. “It was most of my teammates. They were pushing for me. I got to talk to the head coach [Lincoln Riley], I got on the phone with him and had a good conversation, but my friends do what they do.”

Other players who have pushed for Dixon-Wyatt to stay in California are four-star defensive linemen Tomuhini Topui and Shaun Scott.

In addition to his high school teammates, the USC Trojans never stopped pushing for Dixon-Wyatt despite his commitment. USC coach Lincoln Riley remained in contact with him, and that communication has paid off.

Why Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s Commitment Is Big For USC

The USC Trojans hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. There is a belief in what Riley is building, and Dixon-Wyatt will be a part of a team pushing for a national championship.

The Trojans’ offense took off this season with its explosiveness. One of the reasons the offense stepped up is due to the quarterback play. Riley has a strong history of developing quarterbacks, and the position may be set for the next several years.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has one more year of eligibility and could choose to use it and return for another season. If Maiava does not return, quarterback Husan Longstreet is likely next in line, being one of the top recruits from 2025. Through the recruiting class of 2026, the Trojans will also have four-star quarterback Jonas Williams.

With what Riley has built, wide receivers know who will be throwing them the ball, and can take off at USC. The Trojans have a strong history of developing wide receivers, notably Makai Lemon this season. Dixon-Wyatt is joining a team where he can develop and work on making it to the NFL.

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dixon-Wyatt is a talented route-runner with reliable hands. He can separate himself from the defender and become an open target for the quarterback. He will already have chemistry with some of his USC teammates, such as Bowman, through high school. When given the chance to take the field, Dixon-Wyatt can elevate the already talented USC offense.

Flipping Dixon-Wyatt also took a top recruit away from a Big Ten opponent. Ohio State is the reigning national champion and the No. 1-ranked team heading into the postseason. Despite Ohio State's success, that did not stop USC from landing the recruit. Another program Dixon-Wyatt was interested in is the Oregon Ducks, another conference opponent and a rival.

Dixon-Wyatt’s commitment shows Riley and the USC Trojans are building up the program at a high level. With the talent on the roster, USC is building an elite team for the next several years.

