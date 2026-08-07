USC Trojans Receiver Eyes Bigger Role in Year Two

USC Trojans sophomore receiver Corey Simms only played 22 offensive snaps as a freshman in 2025, catching one pass for six yards. However, Simms did appear in all 13 games as a key special teams contributor. A role that was earned because of his competitiveness. It allowed him to gain valuable experience.

“Having that college experience on my belt was amazing,” Simms said. “Being able to actually see the field and know the intensity and how fast the game is, it helped me."

Learning from Coach Dennis Simmons and USC's Star Receivers

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC receivers coach Dennis Simmons has been developing the position at a high rate for almost two decades. It started off in 2008 when he and Trojans coach Lincoln Riley were on the staff at Texas Tech and produced two-time Biletnikoff Award winner Michael Crabtree.

Receivers CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown were All-Americans and first round picks under Simmons at Oklahoma, while Dede Westbrook won a Biletnikoff Award under Simmons. Jordan Addison continued the lineage at USC and was a first round pick.

Simms is entering his second season of learning the nuances of the position under Simmons.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“He’s so detailed in his work,” Simms said. “Everything has a motive. He's teaching us so much. It's the small details playing receiver that the naked eye wouldn't even see that he can break down to you anyway. He's just been so helpful.”

Simms had the benefit of learning from a pair of NFL receivers in Makai Lemon, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner and first round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, Ja’Kobi Lane, who was selected in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens, last season.

“I was blessed to be under people like Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane,” Simms said. "Learning from them, they taught me so much and I was able to bring what they left me coming in next year, which is hard work, details, and just playing football. Because at the end of the day, we still just playing football.”

Wide Receiver Competition in Fall Camp

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simms has great size at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds but can also create big plays down the field. The former four-star recruit from St. Louis is part of a heated outside receiver competition in fall camp.

Sophomore Tanook Hines started every game last season as a true freshman but has remained out with an injury to start camp. Riley expects the rising star to be ready for the season opener, but it has added another element to the competition.

Junior Terrell Anderson comes over from NC State. He adds another receiver with experience and production at the Power Four level. Three freshmen receivers are heavily entrenched in the position battle with Simms — Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tron Baker.

“Having all this talent within the receiver room pushes everybody to be great,” Simms said. “It's so fun being able to compete with these guys, it just makes everything so much better.”

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