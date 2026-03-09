Five-Star Safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Reveals Major Recruiting Update

Five-star safety recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson revealed that he will be announcing his commitment on Saturday, March 14, per Rivals reporter Adam Gorney. With a top six that consists of the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Longhorns, and Miami Hurricanes, the high-profile recruit was expected to take some visits before deciding on a school.

Instead, he is ready to make his choice public on Saturday.

How to Watch Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Commit

Fa'alave-Johnson will be committing on Saturday at 12 p.m. PT, and the event will be streamed live on CBS Sports' college football YouTube channel.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has been involved in recruiting Fa'alave-Johnson for some time, and the Trojans could be on the verge of landing one of the top recruits from the 2027 class.

In an interview with Gorney, Fa'alave-Johnson revealed what his plans are after he announces his commitment, and he offered an interesting tidbit that should give Trojans fans hope.

“The school wants me to shut it down, that was part of the deal, so I’m probably going to shut it down," Fa'alave-Johnson told Rivals.

Since the arrival of USC coach Chad Bowden, the Trojans have held a policy with their commits not taking visits to other programs, essentially shutting down their recruitment. It's not an uncommon rule, but it could be a hint that Fa'alave-Johnson is committing to USC over the weekend.

usc trojans lincoln riley recruiting honor fa'alave-johnson commitment date timeline decision five-star safety chad bowden | USC Trojans Video Youtube

USC Has Strong Chance to Land Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

Not only have the USC Trojans boosted their recruiting efforts in the state of California under coach Lincoln Riley and Bowden, but they have also recruiting the nation's top prospects regardless of where they come from.

The Trojans landed five-star EDGE Luke Wafle in the class of 2026, On3's No. 1 overall recruit, and Wafle committed to USC out of New Jersey. In short, USC would likely prioritize a defensive back recruit like Fa'alave-Johnson even if he didn't live in Southern California.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fa'alave-Johnson is one of the highest-rated prospects on the West Coast, and he is the No. 1 recruit in the state of California, per 247Sports.

However, the Trojans' proximity to Fa'alave-Johnson could play a role in his commitment. Wanting to stay closer to home can often play a factor, and USC still holds a lot of weight for kids who grew up in the area, dreaming of playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

However, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, and LSU all have opportunities to offer Fa'alave-Johnson. The five-star is likely receiving competitive NIL deals from each of his finalists as one of the top prospects in his recruiting class, so his decision could come down to the relationships and development opportunities at each school.

En route to signing the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle, the Trojans won some major battles against some of the best recruiting programs in the country like Ohio State, Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon, and more.

Can they do the same and keep Fa'alave-Johnson home in Southern California?

