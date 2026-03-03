USC Trojans Predicted to Land Five-Star Recruit's Commitment

The USC Trojans signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026 thanks in part to a focus on California prospects, and that strategy doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Predicted to USC Trojans

Five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has been predicted to commit to USC by Rivals insiders Adam Gorney, Greg Biggins, Steve Wiltfong, and Chad Simmons, but they all noted programs like Oregon and Miami are still pushing for the talented prospect.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fa'alave-Johnson is considered the top recruit from the state of California by 247Sports and Rivals in their respective rankings, and landing him would be a major win for any program. However, as USC continues to strengthen its recruiting pipeline in the Trojans' home state, keeping a player like Fa'alave Johnson in Southern California is key.

Add in the fact that he's a potential day-one difference maker for USC's defense, like Trojans freshman Luke Wafle projects to be on the defensive line, and Fa'alave-Johnson becomes one of the most important recruits for USC in the 2027 cycle.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Highlights from Fa'alave-Johnson's sophomore season, posted on Hudl, show a physical defender with serious speed. His football instincts are hard to deny has the five-star athlete has multiple touchdowns included in his highlight tape, taking screens and even handoffs into the end zone.

Clearly an instinctual and athletic defender, Fa'alave-Johnson appears to live up to his five-star rating. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his defensive background could give the Ducks an upper hand if Fa'alave-Johnson prefers to play on that side of the ball, but if he has any interest in a career on offense, then USC likely has the advantage thanks to Trojans coach Lincoln Riley.

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Trojans revamped their defensive coaching staff in the offseason with the departure of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to Penn State and defensive line coach Eric Henderson to the Washington Commanders. Lynn was replaced by Gary Patterson, and USC also hired linebackers coach Mike Ekeler, safeties coach Paul Gonzales, and promoted defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones.

How the USC defensive performs under Patterson and the new coaching staff could be a key factor in multiple recruiting battles in the fall.

USC Trojans 2027 Recruiting Class

Quentin Hale, four-star wide receiver

Aaryn Washington, four-star cornerback

Eli Woodard, four-star wide receiver

Isaia Vandermade, three star offensive lineman

USC currently holds four commits in the class of 2027, and three of them play high school football in California. Meanwhile, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington transferred to IMG Academy after starting his career out on the West Coast at Mater Dei.