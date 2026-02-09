Sam Darnold's Historic Super Bowl LX Win Cements USC Legacy

The Seattle Seahawks secured their first Lombardi Trophy in over 10 years by defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 to win Super Bowl LX. The win also marked history in multiple categories for quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold's victory marked the first former USC Trojans quarterback to win a Super Bowl, and as well as the first quarterback from the 2018 NFL Draft Class to win the big game.

Sam Darnold Makes History

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Darnold closed out his eighth season in the NFL, many remember his redemption story to reach Super Bowl LX. After five separate teams in eight years, Darnold’s Super Bowl win officially erased the “draft bust” label that followed him early in his NFL career.

Darnold and his quarterback 2018 NFL Draft class are among the most talented class to this day, which includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson. While Jackson was awarded the 2018 and 2023 NFL MVP, and Allen in 2024, both quarterbacks have yet to reach a Super Bowl.

As USC's first starting Super Bowl quarterback, Darnold etched his name as a historic USC quarterback. The Trojans have produced a long line of successful NFL quarterbacks like Mark Sanchez, Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart, but none have ever reached the Super Bowl.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with defensive end Leonard Williams (99) after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Darnold's tenure at USC was memorable after he stepped in a starter three games into the 2016 season and finished with a 9-1 record and a Rose Bowl win. As a starting quarterback with the Trojans, he finished 19-4 in two seasons.

Darnold’s impact helped set the standard at USC, one later carried on by Chicago Bears quarterback Williams, who was named USC's eighth Heisman Trophy winner and went No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, the starting USC quarterback legacy resides in Jayden Maiava, who's entering his second season leading the Trojans offense, and will look to guide USC to their first very College Football Playoff berth.

Uchenna Nwosu Makes Career Score In Super Bowl LX

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Next to Darnold are three other former Trojans who also won Super Bowl LX, in linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, defensive end Leonard Williams and defensive tackle Brandon Pili. What made Nwosu's first Super Bowl LX appearance special was his pick six that sealed the Seahawks win, which marked his first career pick six in eight seasons.

In Nwosu's final season in Cardinal and Gold in 2017, he finished with 75 total tackles, 13 passes defended, and 9.5 sacks. He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Chargers, before signing with Seattle in 2022.

Nwosu and Darnold were teammates at USC from 2016-17, and found their way back as teammates this past year when Darnold signed with Seattle. Together at USC, both won a Pac-12 Championship and the 2017 Rose Bowl win over then-No. 3 Penn State. Ironically, the only two touchdowns scored were by Darnold and Nwosu, former Trojans sharing a championship stage once again, but this time with a Lombardi Trophy.

