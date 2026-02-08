USC Must Do This To Stand Out Among Stars in Los Angeles
The city of Los Angeles is known for its stars and they were on display this week when the Los Angeles Lakers took on Philadelphia 76ers at crypto.com Arena. Lakers star forward LeBron James was approached the Lakers bench by what looked to be a fan. It was none other than actor Denzel Washington.
The star power of Los Angeles runs deep with Hollywood and their sports teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, USC Trojans, and more.
Stars Are Out in LA
Denzel Washington is one of the most famous actors in the world. With the Lakers getting ready to take the floor, Washington got up out of his court side seat and made his way across the floor to where LeBron James was standing. The two embraced one another.
James is of course, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. It was a cool moment to see two individuals who are at the top of their respective fields’.
How USC Can Grab More of LA's Attention
USC was once the talk of the town in Los Angeles. Back when Pete Carroll was coach of the Trojans from 2001-2009, USC was “can’t miss TV.” Being in such a big market like LA with distractions everywhere from celebrities, nice weather, and beaches, it can be difficult to stand out and draw people in. USC did just that, winning seven consecutive Pac-10 title and two national championships in the Carroll era.
USC has not been able to get back there since Carroll left. They have had seasons here and there where they have made it to Rose Bowls and conference title games, but not as consistently as they once did in the early 2000’s.
In addition to standing out among the other distractions in the city, they also compete with other sports teams for the spotlight. The Lakers are one of, if not the biggest brands in the entire NBA. They are always in the national conversation, whether it be for being in a title chase or rumors about them making a splash in free agency.
Then there are the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have won back-to-back World Series titles and have a giant fanbase in LA, but also all around the world. Their current team looks like an All-Star team, with two-way star Shohei Ohtani, outfielder Mookie Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman, and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Until USC can get back to contending for national titles on a regular basis, they will be miles behind both of these teams when it comes to who is more talked about and cared about in LA. It’s simple. If USC wins, they can become one of the bigger sports draws in the city like they once did.
