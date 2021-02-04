How K.D. Nixon Can Impact USC's Offense

Wednesday was a huge day for the USC Trojans. Not only did they land two of the top 2021 defensive prospects in the country in Ceyair Wright and Raesjon Davis but they also confirmed the addition of two NCAA Transfer Portal players in Xavion Alford and K.D. Nixon.

The addition of Xavion Alford makes sense. USC lost their best safety Talanoa Hufanga to the 2021 NFL Draft, which means they lost depth at the safety position. Bringing in Alford, an elite athlete who was ranked No.8 nationally in his position [back in 2020] will help the Trojans continue to develop defensively.

Now, the addition of Colorado wide receiver K.D. Nixon was an interesting fit. Yes, Nixon does bring veteran experience to the table, playing four years with the Buffaloes and tallying 104 receptions, 1,250 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his collegiate career. But the wide receiver position isn't one that lacks depth at USC either.

The Trojans did lose starters Amon Ra-St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns to the 2021 NFL Draft, but they return with the dynamic Drake London and Bru McCoy on their roster.

Nonetheless, Clay Helton described Nixon as being a "perfect fit" for their football program during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, when asked about how he fits into USC's offense. Helton mentioned that his veteran experience was one of the traits that stood out when considering the Colorado prospect.

"That experience just stepped out to us. He has been extremely productive in our league" said Helton.

"And he was in [the] grey area. Does he go to the NFL [or] does he [stay] another year. With us losing Amon-Ra [St. Brown] and Tyler [Vaughns] to the NFL Draft, we felt that we could acquire an older experience[d] guy for [one] year that could help out that [wide receiver] room with leadership with production. It was just a great fit for both sides. Having a chance to talk with K.D. one on one, he lights up the room."

Nixon has already arrived on USC's campus. Going into spring football and fall camp, Helton expects the former Colorado Buffalo to step up as a leader for his final year of eligibility.

"K.D. is one of those guys that likes to control the room and lead" said Helton on Wednesday.

