2021 QB Miller Moss Reacts To LB Raesjon Davis' USC Commitment

Gaining the commitment from the No.3 linebacker in the state of California is huge for USC.

On Wednesday, USC gained the commitment of elite 2022 linebacker Raesjon Davis. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker narrowed down his final five to LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Vanderbilt, but ultimately chose the Trojans.

Davis is a three-down linebacker ready to make big plays against today’s offenses. He can command extra attention as a pass-rusher and hold his own against a secondary wide receiver, tight end or running back in coverage. As he adds mass and gains experience inside, especially on early downs, he could blossom into the type of defensive signal-caller you can’t take off the football field.

Many took to social media to share their excitement over the news.

Clay Helton and the USC staff are thrilled to have Davis join the Trojan family. In a press conference with the media Helton mentioned that several of USC's newest defensive signees could make immediate impacts next year on the field.

The Trojans currently rank at No.9 in Sports Illustrated's Top 25 Recruiting Class Rankings. But with the addition of top ranked linebacker in Raesjon Davis, they could see some movement after National Signing Day.

