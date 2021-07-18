Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the Pros
Search

How To Watch: Five-star Malachi Nelson Commitment Announcement

The 2023 quarterback is set to make his final decision on Sunday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

Malachi Nelson is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of California and No. 2 ranked quarterback nationally. With 26 offers on the table, Nelson will reveal his final choice on Sunday, July 18. 

How To Watch:

Date: July 18, 2021

Time: 6:00 pm ET

Platform: CBS Sports HQ

Streaming: CBS Sports App

High School: Los Alamitos High School (Calif.)

Ranking: No. 5 Overall [247Sports]

Class: 2023

Position: Quarterback

Final Seven: Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC. 

Fun Fact: The only quarterback ranked ahead of Nelson in the 2023 class is Arch Manning.

- Evaluation -

Nelson has all the physical tools you could want in a next level signal caller. At 6-3, 180 pounds, he has an athletic body with plenty of room to grow pack on good weight. He's a very fluid athlete in everything he does. He has a smooth, effortless release and the ball jumps out of his hand. He has a downfield arm, is accurate to all three levels of the field and can throw with touch and change speeds. He's a mature quarterback and already shows a high football IQ in terms of his decision making and how well he processes the position. He's a plus-athlete for a quarterback as well and shows the ability to extend plays and get out and pick up yards in the running game. He made a big jump this off-season and needs to show he can put it together with the pads on as a sophomore but no quarterback in the class has a higher ceiling right now then Nelson. [247Sports]

Malachi Nelson - Elite 11 Regional, Los Angeles [Calif.]

Malachi Nelson - Elite 11 Regional, Los Angeles [Calif.]

----

You may also like:

Oregon WR Commit Reveals Why USC's Recruiting Pitch: 'Wasn't Accurate'

Kedon Slovis Reveals COVID-19 Vaccination Status

----

Be sure to stay locked into All Trojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow All Trojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Screen Shot 2021-06-08 at 4.46.47 PM
Football

How To Watch: Five-star Malachi Nelson Commitment Announcement

Screen Shot 2021-07-17 at 12.26.48 PM
Recruiting

Oregon Commit Reveals Why USC's Recruiting Pitch: 'Wasn't Accurate'

Screen Shot 2021-07-12 at 12.23.20 PM
Football

Kedon Slovis Reveals COVID-19 Vaccination Status

USATSI_13976292
Football

Report: Richard Sherman Attempted to Force Way into Family Member's Home, Fought Police

USATSI_13998921
Football

Richard Sherman, Ex-Stanford CB Speaks Out: 'I am Deeply Remorseful for My Actions'

USATSI_15920930
Football

Drake London Poised for 'Monstrous' Season With USC Trojans

USATSI_15107135
Football

Ex-USC QB Matt Leinart Unleashes Strong Opinion on California Reinstating Mask Mandate

USATSI_15821473
Basketball

Report: Houston Rockets Having 'Internal Debate' about Evan Mobley