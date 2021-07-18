How To Watch: Five-star Malachi Nelson Commitment Announcement

Malachi Nelson is the No. 1 ranked player in the state of California and No. 2 ranked quarterback nationally. With 26 offers on the table, Nelson will reveal his final choice on Sunday, July 18.

How To Watch:

Date: July 18, 2021

Time: 6:00 pm ET

Platform: CBS Sports HQ

Streaming: CBS Sports App

High School: Los Alamitos High School (Calif.)

Ranking: No. 5 Overall [247Sports]

Class: 2023

Position: Quarterback

Final Seven: Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC.

Fun Fact: The only quarterback ranked ahead of Nelson in the 2023 class is Arch Manning.

- Evaluation -

Nelson has all the physical tools you could want in a next level signal caller. At 6-3, 180 pounds, he has an athletic body with plenty of room to grow pack on good weight. He's a very fluid athlete in everything he does. He has a smooth, effortless release and the ball jumps out of his hand. He has a downfield arm, is accurate to all three levels of the field and can throw with touch and change speeds. He's a mature quarterback and already shows a high football IQ in terms of his decision making and how well he processes the position. He's a plus-athlete for a quarterback as well and shows the ability to extend plays and get out and pick up yards in the running game. He made a big jump this off-season and needs to show he can put it together with the pads on as a sophomore but no quarterback in the class has a higher ceiling right now then Nelson. [247Sports]

Malachi Nelson - Elite 11 Regional, Los Angeles [Calif.]

----

----

