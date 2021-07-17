Oregon Commit Reveals Why USC's Recruiting Pitch: 'Wasn't Accurate'

Sategna announced his commitment to the Ducks on July 11, after narrowing down his final two schools between Oregon and USC.

USC and Oregon are infamous for battling it out on the football field and the recruiting trail. Isaiah Sategna (Fayetteville, AK) was a top target for both schools, but ultimately chose the Ducks over the Trojans.

In an exclusive interview with Ducks Digest publisher Max Torres, Sategna revealed why he chose Oregon over USC, attributing wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon to his decision.

"I really liked USC because they play with four or five receivers, so even if you're lower on the depth chart, you're still going to get a lot of balls. They throw the ball about 45 times per game, not too many [schools] are doing that, so I was really impressed with USC."

Sategna said part of Southern California's sales pitch was discussing the amount of talent they produce at the NFL level, specifically at wide receiver position. However, the 2022 prospect believes Oregon's staff can help him accomplish his long-term goals.

"[USC said] Oregon isn’t putting anyone in the NFL, and we’re putting [more] guys in the NFL. But when I really looked at it, the coaches at Oregon haven’t really been there for that long," Sategna said.

"Coach [Bryan McClendon], I think this is his second year, so they were telling me statistics and stuff, from [past coaches at Oregon]. I don't feel like what they were telling me was accurate because coach [Bryan McClendon] is putting people into the league, but he was just at a different school. I feel like there are going to be some people going into the league at receiver from Oregon in the next couple of years."

Subsequently, the Arkansas product spoke with SI All-American writer Matt Ray about his connection with McClendon.

"Right now, I feel like I am a raw talent," Sategna said.

"I mean, I have been to one football camp — track has always been my main sport. I have not really had that training in football, and I didn't think I would have this many offers or this much attention. It is all a blessing from God. Another thing high on my list was a coach that I feel is a good receivers coach that is going to develop me, and I think coach McClendon is the best out of all the receiver coaches that were recruiting me."

Oregon Athletics

Sategna announced his commitment on July 11. The highly touted four-star wide receiver is the No. 1 overall player in Arkansas and No. 34 ranked wide receiver nationally.

----

----

