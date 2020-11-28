How to Watch: Pac-12 Football Games November 28th
Claudette Montana Pattison
It's Saturday which means it's time for some college football. Whether you're favorite Pac-12 teams are taking the field today, or out for week four due to COVID-19, we've got you covered on How To Watch some Pac-12 football today.
[READ: Breaking: USC Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19]
Colorado Buffaloes vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Date/Time: Saturday, November 28th at 2:00 p.m. PT. / 3:00 pm MT.
Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
Streaming: Pac-12 Network
TV: Pac-12 Network
Radio: 850 AM KOA & 94.1 FM
Moneyline: SDSU: (+132) | COL: (-162)
Spread: SDSU: +2.5 (+104) | COL: -2.5 (-128)
Total: 51.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Utah Utes vs. Washington Huskies
Date/Time: Saturday, November 28th at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
Streaming: Fubo TV
TV: ABC
Radio: KJR AM 950
Money line: Washington -280, Utah +230
Spread: Washington -7
Total: 48.5
Arizona Wildcats vs. UCLA Bruins
Date/Time: Saturday, November 28th at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Where: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Streaming: Fubo TV
TV: FOX
Radio: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 206 / XM Ch. 197 / Internet 959
Money line: Arizona +255, UCLA -335
Spread: UCLA -10.5
Total: 68.5
The Pac-12 aired two rivalry games yesterday, the Civil War (Oregon and Oregon State) and the "Big Game" (Stanford vs. Cal). Here are the final scores.
Oregon vs. Oregon State : FINAL 38- 41
Cal vs. Stanford : FINAL 23- 24
Canceled Pac-12 Games This Week:
Utah Utes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans
Washington State Cougars vs. Washington State Huskies
[READ: USC vs. Colorado Game Cancels]
For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.