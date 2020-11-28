AllTrojans
How to Watch: Pac-12 Football Games November 28th

Claudette Montana Pattison

It's Saturday which means it's time for some college football. Whether you're favorite Pac-12 teams are taking the field today, or out for week four due to COVID-19, we've got you covered on How To Watch some Pac-12 football today. 

[READ: Breaking: USC Football Player Tests Positive For COVID-19]

Colorado Buffaloes vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Date/Time: Saturday, November 28th at 2:00 p.m. PT. / 3:00 pm MT.

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

Streaming: Pac-12 Network

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: 850 AM KOA & 94.1 FM

Moneyline: SDSU: (+132) | COL: (-162)

Spread: SDSU: +2.5 (+104) | COL: -2.5 (-128)

Total: 51.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Utah Utes vs. Washington Huskies

Date/Time: Saturday, November 28th at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: ABC

Radio: KJR AM 950

Money line: Washington -280, Utah +230

Spread: Washington -7

Total: 48.5 

Arizona Wildcats vs. UCLA Bruins

Date/Time: Saturday, November 28th at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Where: The Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: FOX 

Radio: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 206 / XM Ch. 197 / Internet 959

Money line: Arizona +255, UCLA -335

Spread: UCLA -10.5

Total: 68.5

The Pac-12 aired two rivalry games yesterday, the Civil War (Oregon and Oregon State) and the "Big Game" (Stanford vs. Cal). Here are the final scores.  

Oregon vs. Oregon State : FINAL 38- 41

Cal vs. Stanford : FINAL 23- 24

Canceled Pac-12 Games This Week:

Utah Utes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans

Washington State Cougars vs. Washington State Huskies

[READ: USC vs. Colorado Game Cancels]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter. 

