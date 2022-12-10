Skip to main content

How to watch the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Live stream, TV channel

Caleb Williams is the betting favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The winner will be announced on Saturday, December 10
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the frontrunner to take home the 2022 Heisman Trophy, the winner of which will be announced Saturday (December 10) at the Lincoln Center in New York City. 

The Heisman Trophy is college football's most prestigious individual award and is given annually to the most outstanding player in the country. 

Williams helped lead No. 8 USC to an 11-2 record and a spot in this year's Cotton Bowl, and became the first USC player since Reggie Bush in 2005 to be voted the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year when he was named the winner earlier this week.

The sophomore signal-caller had a stellar season where he passed for 4,075 yards with an FBS-leading 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions and also rushed for 372 yards and another 10 scores.

He is tied with Houston’s Clayton Tune and fellow Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) for the most passing touchdowns in the nation and is ranked fourth for the most passing yards. 

Despite USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game, Williams is still expected to take home the award over Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan, and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. 

Here is how to watch Tonight's Heisman Trophy ceremony:

How to Watch the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony

What: The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony

When: 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m ET on Saturday, December 10

Where: Lincoln Center in New York City

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: ESPN

