2022 Heisman odds: Caleb Williams effectively ends the Heisman debate

With a massive performance against Notre Dame, Williams has all but locked up the 2022 Heisman Trophy
C.J. Stroud may have entered last week as the slight favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy, but it is now Caleb Williams who enters this week as the virtual lock to take home this year's award.

While Stroud struggled to get No. 5 Ohio State rolling in its loss to rival No. 2 Michigan early in the day, Williams bolstered his Heisman resume with 232 yards passing and four total touchdowns in No. 4 USC's 38-27 Win Over No. 19 Notre Dame Saturday night. 

Williams was a dark horse candidate in the Heisman race all season, but his impressive performance against the Fighting Irish sent his odds to win the 2022 trophy into the stratosphere. 

Stroud and Williams had -140 and +150 odds, respectively, at the start of last week, but Williams is now as high as a -3335 betting favorite according to multiple sources, with Stroud's odds dropping to as low as +2500 this week. 

At -3335, Williams by far has the best odds to win the Heisman of any player all season.

What was largely regarded as a two-man race last week is now effectively over. 

Here's a look at the updated Heisman Trophy odds according to Barstool Sportsbook:

On top of essentially locking up this year's Heisman Trophy, Williams' performance and USC's win moved the Trojans up to No. 4 in this week's AP Poll and puts them in excellent condition to secure a top-5 spot in the 2022 College Football Playoff. 

USC has one more huge game to go before the CFP starts, as the Trojans travel to Las Vegas on Friday to face Utah in the Pac-12 Championship for a chance to win their second conference title in the past 14 seasons.

