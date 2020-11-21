AllTrojans
How To Watch: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes

BriAmaranthus

The USC Trojans travel to frosty Salt Lake City for a late-night, Pac-12 Conference south division battle with the Utah Utes. During four of the past five years, either USC or Utah has claimed the Pac-12 south division title and played in the conference championship game.

The defending south division champions Utes have yet to play because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The No. 20 Trojans are looking to build on a 2-0 start after back-to-back dramatic wins over Arizona State and Arizona. 

Both teams are optimistic the game will be played, although USC is ready to adapt. 

In addition to sticking with AllTrojans.com, here's how to watch and listen to the USC Trojans and Utah Utes.

Game information: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes

Current Records: Trojans (2-0 overall, 2-0 Pac-12), Utes (0-0 overall, 0-0 Pac-12)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Streaming: Pac-12 Network

TV: ESPN

Radio: AM 790 KABC Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 137/197 and internet 959) and the TuneIn Radio app.

Moneyline: USC: (-150) (bet $150 to win $100) | UTAH: (+140) (bet $100 to win $140)

Spread: USC: -3 (-108) | ARIZ: +3(-112)

Total: 57.5. Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Betting Trend: The total has gone OVER in six of Southern California's last eight games.

Fun Fact: Utah is 11-0 when opening a season at home in the Coach Kyle Whittingham era, while USC has suffered three-straight losses in Salt Lake City.

[READ: Can USC break Utah coach Kyle Whittingham's unbeaten opener streak?]

[READ: Kedon Slovis Leads Pac-12 In Passing Yards]

Quotable: After some errant throws, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis pointed to his mechanics on Saturday night after the USC win. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell did not agree. 

"There is nothing wrong with Kedon's mechanics," said Harrell. "I don't know where he pulled that out of. I watch him throw every day and it's not a mechanic thing, that's for certain. So I'm not concerned about the mechanics at all be honest with you. I think the ball slipped out of his hand once and then it got in his head."

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

