Predicting USC's Record After Difficult Schedule Release
The USC 2026 football schedule has been released. Here are are the dates for their games and an early win/loss prediction for each game in coach Lincoln Riley's fifth season at USC.
There are only 11 games officially scheduled as of now due to USC not facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this upcoming season. USC announced that their 12th game will be in Week Zero against a team to be decided at a later date.
USC Trojans 2026 Schedule
Sept. 5 vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
USC's second game of the season of their season will be a home game against Fresno State. The Trojans cruise to a win.
USC 56, Fresno State 17
Sept. 12 vs. Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns
USC beats the Cajuns soundly at the Coliseum.
USC 66, Lousiana 14
Sept. 19 at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The Trojans first road game is across the entire country against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have strugged in Big Ten play and that will continue.
USC 38, Rutgers 20
Sept. 26 vs. Oregon Ducks
Hosting Oregon this season is without a doubt one of the biggest games in the Lincoln Riley era at USC. In a thrilling game, the Ducks escape LA with a win.
Oregon 31, USC 30
Oct. 3 vs. Washington Huskies
The Trojans will look to rebound from a crushing loss to Oregon the following week agaisnt Washington. They will do so.
USC 31, Washington 24
Oct. 10 at Penn State Nittany Lions
USC faces a difficult road game at Penn State. The Nittany Lions will look a lot of different with first year coach Matt Campbell. The Trojans have struggled on the road against good teams under coach Lincoln Riley. Add this one to that.
Penn State 27, USC 24
Oct. 24 at Wisconsin Badgers
The Trojans go on the road to face a Wisconsin team that finished 2025 strong. The Trojans should be able to outlast the Badgers to avoid dropping a second straight game.
USC 27, Wisconsin 20
Oct. 31 vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
USC's next two games are about as hard a stretch as one can have in college football. The Buckeyes come to town for the first time since 2008. With their backs against the wall, USC gets their biggest win in years.
USC 31, Ohio State 27
Nov. 14 at Indiana Hoosiers
On the road against the defending national champions off a huge win will be a tall task. Indiana protects home field and wins.
Indiana 27, USC 14
Nov. 21 vs. Maryland Terrapins
The Trojans come back home and dominate a Maryland team that will be towards the bottom of the Big Ten.
USC 40, Maryland 17
Nov. 28 at UCLA Bruins
USC finishes off their season against rival UCLA. USC could very well be in a position where they need to win to make the College Football Playoff. Trojans win.
USC 34, UCLA 23
Final Record: 8-3 (Pending 12th game)
