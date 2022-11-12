Skip to main content

How to watch USC vs. Colorado football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

Lincoln Riley and the No. 8 USC Trojans host Colorado on Joint Forces Day
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There is no such thing as an easy game in college football, but No. 8 USC faces one of its most favorable matchups of the season Friday when it hosts Pac-12 worst Colorado on Joint Forces Day. 

The Trojans moved up one spot to No. 8 this week following their 41-35 win over California last week.

As has been the case all season, USC won in large part thanks to the stellar play of Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams

The sophomore signal caller put on another impressive performance against Cal, throwing for 360 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, and adding another touchdown on the ground. 

Williams has an opportunity to be even better this week, as he is likely to have star wide receiver Jordan Addison back after last year's Biletnikoff Award winner missed the previous two games with an unspecified lower-body injury.

USC (8-1) has had three consecutive games decided by less than 10 points but should be able to secure a comfortable victory this week against the Pac-12's worst team.

Colorado (1-8) upset California on October 15 for its lone win of the season, and if history is any indicator, the Buffaloes shouldn't expect to pick up win number two this week against USC.

The Trojans are 15-0 all-time against Colorado, and all signs point to that streak extending to 16-0. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

For the Trojans, a matchup against Colorado could be a welcome respite after three closes games, and before the team closes out its regular season with back-to-back games against No. 8 UCLA and No. 20 Notre Dame.

Here's how to watch this week's game:

How to Watch No. 8 USC vs. Colorado

Who: USC vs. Colorado

When: 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 11

Where: United Airlines Field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, California

TV: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -34; Over/under 66

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes

jordan addison usc football
Football

USC's Jordan Addison expected to return vs. Colorado on Friday

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20224
Football

USC continues to hold down the No. 3 spot in Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
Matt Colombo
Football

Trojans' running back Matt Colombo joins the USC on Fan Nation podcast

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20227
Football

With Caleb Williams at the controls, Lincoln Riley's USC offense continues to get better

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20221
Football

2022 Heisman odds: Caleb Williams' stock drops despite impressive performance

By Sam Brown
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20225
Football

College football rankings: USC moves up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Poll

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 202217
Football

USC concerned about defense after win over Cal: 3 takeaways

By Wyatt Allsup
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20226
Football

Look: Best photos from USC Trojans vs. Cal Bears Pac-12 football game

By All Trojans Staff