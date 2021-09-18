How To Watch: USC vs. Washington State

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

2021 Records: USC [1-1] vs. WSU [1-1]

Kickoff Time: 12:30 PM PT

Venue: Martin Stadium

Location: Pullman, Washington

TV: FOX

Radio: 790 KABC/ESPN Radio

Streaming: FUBOTV

Moneyline: USC: (-340) | WSU: (+260)

Spread: USC: -8.5 (-112) | WSU: +8.5 (-108)

Total: 62.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Quotable:

"So, you know, I'm looking forward to this challenge, just like this team is looking forward to this challenge. And, you know, practice this week has been pretty darn good. I think the energy's been high, you know, you start off with kind of a little bit down luster of the things that you know, portray this last week," said interim head coach Donte Williams on Thursday.

"You know, the guys have truly put that behind us, you know, we have moved on, took the 1-0 mentality of the day and you can see it."

