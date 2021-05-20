Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Indiana Sends Warm Welcome to Former USC RB Stephen Carr

Carr entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after USC's spring camp.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indiana Hoosiers are sending a warm welcome to their newest tailback.

Indiana took to social media to write, "Welcome!" to former USC tailback Stephen Carr, as Carr prepares to join the Hoosiers for the 2021 season.

Carr graduated from USC earlier this week alongside Troy alum Tyler Vaughns. He entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending spring camp with the USC Trojans. 

Although Carr has yet to publicly comment on his transfer decision, we can assume it's because of USC's new schematic plan within the running back room. Coach Mike Jinks mentioned during spring camp that USC will look to evolve into a two-man rush scheme come fall 2021, which creates more intense competition within the group. 

Perhaps Carr felt like he could maximize his final year on the field elsewhere, where running back depth isn't as strong. 

Hoosiers Now publisher Tom Brew details exactly how Carr fits into Indiana's offense writing, "Indiana's running game was all about Stevie Scott for much of the past three years, so Carr will have a chance to help immediately. Sampson James is the most experienced player in the IU running backs room, but his contributions have been limited during his first two seasons. He's had one great game, helping the Hoosiers beat Purdue in double overtime in 2019."

To read more on how Stephen Carr fits into Indiana's offense click here

----

You may also like:

[2022 USC Target Covets Alabama and Clemson, Schedules Official Visits]

[WATCH: Adoree' Jackson Train with Donte Williams at USC]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Screen Shot 2021-05-16 at 9.00.43 PM
Football

Indiana Sends Warm Welcome to Former USC RB Stephen Carr

_DSC3066
Recruiting

Recruiting: Can USC Swipe 2022 Clemson Prospect Jaren Kanak?

USATSI_15333223
Football

USC Trails Behind Alabama for Most No. 1 AP Poll Rankings

USATSI_15371646
Football

LOOK: Former USC CB Adoree' Jackson Trains with Donte Williams

042721-USC-FOOTBALL-PRACTICE-8596
Recruiting

2022 USC Target Covets Alabama and Clemson, Schedules Official Visits

Screen Shot 2021-05-17 at 3.33.52 PM
Football

Report Reveals Why Clay Helton Received Lower Grade than Steve Sarkisian in Coaches Rankings

USATSI_15277639
Football

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Using Draft Snub as Motivation in the NFL

_JMP8627
Football

Will Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Catch Passes From USC QB Kedon Slovis Next Year?