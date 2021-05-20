Indiana Sends Warm Welcome to Former USC RB Stephen Carr

The Indiana Hoosiers are sending a warm welcome to their newest tailback.

Indiana took to social media to write, "Welcome!" to former USC tailback Stephen Carr, as Carr prepares to join the Hoosiers for the 2021 season.

Carr graduated from USC earlier this week alongside Troy alum Tyler Vaughns. He entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending spring camp with the USC Trojans.

Although Carr has yet to publicly comment on his transfer decision, we can assume it's because of USC's new schematic plan within the running back room. Coach Mike Jinks mentioned during spring camp that USC will look to evolve into a two-man rush scheme come fall 2021, which creates more intense competition within the group.

Perhaps Carr felt like he could maximize his final year on the field elsewhere, where running back depth isn't as strong.

Hoosiers Now publisher Tom Brew details exactly how Carr fits into Indiana's offense writing, "Indiana's running game was all about Stevie Scott for much of the past three years, so Carr will have a chance to help immediately. Sampson James is the most experienced player in the IU running backs room, but his contributions have been limited during his first two seasons. He's had one great game, helping the Hoosiers beat Purdue in double overtime in 2019."

To read more on how Stephen Carr fits into Indiana's offense click here

