Injury Concerns Shift USC Trojans' Defensive Matchup vs. Oregon



The No. 12 USC Trojans have yet to see a full glimpse of one key returner.

Granted, defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart dealt with a foot injury that involved him wearing a walking boot. But USC never ruled him out for the 2026 season.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nor has USC handed Stewart lots of snaps either, which coach Lincoln Riley explained during his Sept. 22 press conference.

Lincoln Riley Explains Limiting Jahkeem Stewart

Riley is insisting there's nothing extensively wrong with Stewart. He even tried to see the field against both Fresno State and Louisiana during USC's last appearances in Los Angeles back on Sept. 4 and 12th.

He denies there's any kind of setback with Stewart, yet offered up this explanation on the limitations.

"No, [there's] no setback," Riley began. "We were planning to play him a little bit against Louisiana. Provided that the warm-up went perfect and it didn't go bad. But it just didn't go perfect, and he wasn't just quite ready. So we made the decision to pull him back a little bit."

Five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart trending to the USC Trojans over the Oregon Ducks? | On3

Riley adds that Stewart is "continuing to rest" while aiming to become healthier. The coach believes that Stewart will become available at some point during the season.

"But it's just a little bit of touch-and-go," Riley said, which is signaling that Stewart isn't guaranteed to play against the No. 20 Oregon Ducks.

Jahkeem Stewart Not the Only Notable USC Injury on Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) celebrates against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



So Stewart's status ahead of the Big Ten showdown with the Ducks remains up in the air. This likely points to the defensive tackle giving it one more warm-up before USC makes the final decision to add him in.

But the long and destructive defensive tackle isn't the only notable injury Riley addressed during this press conference. Cornerback Jontez Williams dealt with his own ailment from the Rutgers contest.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) celebrates against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley, however, is hopeful that Williams will indeed line up against the deep group of Oregon wide receivers on the other side. Williams himself even told reporters that he's "feeling fine" ahead of the matchup.

While USC can certainly use the length and power of Stewart, Williams' presence rises as even more important for the Trojans. Oregon may be without star receiver Jeremiah McClellan for this game due to a broken foot. But the Ducks bring a plethora of other weapons.

A healthy Williams is needed to counter dynamic deep threat Dakorien Moore, who missed last season's 42-27 romp over USC due to injury. Oregon also has a healthier Evan Stewart on the perimeter too. Messiah Hampton rises as another key weapon USC must face and is averaging 11.3 yards per catch. Then USC has quarterback Dante Moore to deal with once again, who completed 22-of-30 passes for 257 yards and tossed two touchdowns in the 2025 game.

Lincoln Riley Doesn't Mince Words on Needing Defense to Step up

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley didn't mince words about what he hopes to see against a high-powered offense like the one USC will see on the other side.

"We've got to continue to make big plays, which we have. We've done a good job taking the ball away. And if we're fortunate enough to get those opportunities, we need to capitialize on them," Riley said.

Granted, USC must fend off the injuries on its side to counter Oregon. The Ducks still present a high octane offense without McClellan. Wideouts like Moore and even true freshman Jalen Lott can stretch the field. Tight end Jamari Johnson takes over the Kenyon Sadiq role and can deliver punishment underneath. Having Evan Stewart in the Oregon lineup helps the Ducks too in aiming to exploit USC.

But USC is expecting Williams to play. Yet a healthier Stewart in the middle helps significantly for a Trojans defense that wants to pressure Moore.

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