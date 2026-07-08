Inside the Progression of USC Trojans Freshman Quarterback Jonas Williams

USC’s Junior Day event in February of 2025 marked a massive swing in the Trojans success on the recruiting trail.

It was the first opportunity recruits were able to be around new general manager Chad Bowden and see an evolving program under coach Lincoln Riley. The vibe around the program was changing and recruits instantly felt it.

USC Trojans freshman quarterback Jonas Williams | USC Trojans on SI

USC hosted then Oregon four-star quarterback commit Jonas Williams and made a big move for the Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) product. Williams would eventually flip his commitment later that month and instantly became a leader of the Trojans' No. 1 class.

He was active in his pursuit of elite recruits. Williams made the trip to Los Angeles during the teams first official visit weekend, even though his was scheduled for the following weekend, to specifically recruit four-star freshman receiver Boobie Feaster, who acknowledged it had a major impact on his recruitment.

Williams actively recruited five-star freshman defensive end Luke Wafle during their official visit weekend. He organized a throwing session with five-star freshman tight end Mark Bowman when he was in town for the Elite 11 Finals last summer.

Jonas Williams Makes Strong Early Impression

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks out of the tunnel for warmups before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Williams and 31 other signees in the Trojans 2026 class enrolled on campus in January. The No. 7 quarterback according to 247Sports is on the younger side for his grade. He just turned 18 years old last month but there was one important quality about him that immediately stood out to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard.

“Very mature. I think that’s the first thing that sticks out,” Huard said in February. “He’s done a great job attacking all of his responsibilities, whether it’s off the field stuff. Anytime you’re a 17-year-old kid coming to college for the first time, away from home, a lot of stuff to manage. Obviously, football is the fun part but there’s a lot of things they have to learn and responsibilities and time management.

“I think he’s handled everything with a lot of maturity. He’s earning the respect of his teammates. He’s come in here with a very humble attitude, very workmanlike. Was able to develop a good relationship with him here over these last 18 months and he’s somebody that’s always striving to learn more. He’s done a great job absorbing and learning from his teammates.”

Jonas Williams Turns Heads in Spring Practice

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Riley has always waited to offer quarterbacks because of how diligent he and offensive coordinator Luke Huard are when it comes to evaluating the position. They zeroed in on Williams in the 2026 class because of his skillset on the field but also his character off of it. Those traits have translated from high school to USC.

“When you watch the film, when you get a chance to go see him in person, very accurate passer, very athletic, can make all the throws that this offense requires," Huard said in April. "And then the second part of it, which is even more important, is the intangible part, the intelligence piece, the family that he comes from, humility that he has shown.

“All the things that really make the difference in being a great quarterback or an average quarterback. And those are the things between your ears, your character, your work ethic, the way you affect people around you, which Jonas has made a tremendous impact on his freshman group. That's kind of where you start with your quarterback coming in.

“You start your leadership traits with those young guys, those guys that you roommate with, and that you signed with, and then it grows from there with your team. Everything that we were hoping he would be, he has been thus far, and I see that trend continuing.”

Quarterback is the most demanding position in sports. Playing for Riley adds another element to it but the coaches aren’t the only ones that were impressed by Williams’ leadership and the everyday approach.

“He has a great grasp of the huddle,” said USC offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona in March. “I feel like he grabs your attention in the huddle. He's not shy to speak up, but he's also he's willing to listen. That's a big thing. You got to come in and absorb everything. But then you also kind of show who you are, and I feel like he's done a great job of just showing who he is. He's a leader.“

No. 2 Quarterback Competition

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is the unquestioned starter and leader of the team as he returns for his redshirt senior. Williams will continue to battle sixth-year senior Sam Huard in fall camp to be the backup.

It could be something or nothing, but Williams was second in line behind Maiava during individual drills the last week of spring practice. Prior to that final week, Williams was the third scholarship quarterback in line.

“I expected him to come in and compete and work really hard at it," Huard said. "I think the one thing I've said before was different than some of my experiences in the 20 plus years I've been doing it. He didn't really hit a freshman wall in his first spring, a lot of guys do because everything starts stacking up. He really plowed through it and got better every day, and came prepared and ready to work, and definitely excited about where he's at and excited about him.”

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