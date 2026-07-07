USC Trojans Quarterback Room Turns Heads With Latest Ranking

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava returns to Los Angeles with a chip on his shoulder and is looking to enter the hall of greats of Trojan quarterbacks by leading the team to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

In his first full season as starting quarterback for the Trojans, Maiava led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with the second-best QBR in college football at 89.9.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtesy of his talent and leadership as the starter for the Trojans, USC enters the 2026 season with one of the best quarterback rooms in the country. According to CBS Sports, the Trojans have the No. 7 best quarterback room in the country. This is third behind two other Big Ten schools: the Oregon Ducks (No. 1) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 5).

USC Trojans Quarterback Room Entering 2026 Season

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Maiava is the starter entering the 2026 season and will be throughout the year, the Trojans currently have two talented pieces behind him. Playing second string at quarterback is Sam Huard.

Considered the veteran in the Trojans' quarterback room, Huard began his college football career with the Washington Huskies and Cal Poly Mustangs before transferring to the Trojans for the 2025 season.

In his two seasons with the Huskies, Huard threw for 265 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. Huard, however, impressed the most during his one season in 2023 with Cal Poly, where he threw for 2,205 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, completing 60.9 percent of his passes.

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) against the Washington State Cougars during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Along with Huard, the future of the Trojans' quarterback room is bright once Maiava leaves, as the torch will likely be passed to incoming four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. A key piece in the Trojans' No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, Williams from Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois, is rated as the No. 106 overall recruit nationally and the No. 7 quarterback, per 247Sports.

The 6-1, 215-pound quarterback committed to the Trojans on Feb. 21, 2025, and has great upside as a quarterback, known for being an efficient passer and talented rusher. Williams looks to bring those talents to the Trojans if and when he earns the starting quarterback role.

Maiava’s 2026 Season Outlook

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2026 season, Maiava enters as an underrated contender to win the Heisman Trophy. Guiding the Trojans to their first appearance in the CFP under coach Lincoln Riley and another season leading the Big Ten in passing could very well book Maiava a spot in New York as a Heisman finalist, where he’ll look to join former USC quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Matt Leinart as the only other players at his position to win that award.

With challenging matchups in conference play against the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Indiana Hoosiers, Maiava’s performance in those four games could be the ultimate difference in the Trojans breaking through and reaching the CFP.

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