USC Battling Ohio State, UCLA for Five-Star Quarterback Recruit

When Lincoln Riley arrived at Southern Cal, he primarily used the transfer portal to get his signal-caller – the most notable being former Heisman winner Caleb Williams and current redshirt senior Jayden Maiava. As for players that were recruited by Riley – Malachi Nelson, Jake Jensen, Husan Longstreet and Jon Keeble – their careers didn't pan out at USC.

Entering his fifth season with the Trojans, Riley has become less dependent on the portal and has constructed a new recruiting strategy with general manager Chad Bowden: retain in-state talent, smart NIL spending and acquire blue-chip players. With the focus primarily being on the trenches and skill positions in the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycle, Riley is now in search of a home-grown quarterback.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christopher Vargas: Five-Star Quarterback Recruit

One of Riley’s targets in the 2028 recruiting cycle is Christopher Vargas.

Vargas is a 6-4, 180-pound quarterback from St. John’s Prep (Massachusetts). The 2028 recruit is currently rated as a five-star prospect by On3/Rivals, while ESPN and 247Sports have him at four-stars. Vargas will enter his junior season with a national rank of No. 5 (247Sports) and No. 9 (On3/Rivals), a position rank within the top two, and is the unanimous No. 1 player in the state of Massachusetts.

The All-American quarterback also made ESPN’s SC Next Junior 300 list – No. 2 in the May rankings – and Rivals’ 300 list.

5 star @chris_vargas2 is elite!!



Day 1 highest scorer, 2nd highest point total on the weekend pic.twitter.com/5HoQ5tveaj — M2 QB Academy (@M2_QBacademy) June 8, 2026

Vargas made three appearances as a freshman on varsity, then he secured the starting job his sophomore year (2025-2026). In nine games, the five-star recruit threw for 2,083 yards, 24 touchdowns and only three interceptions, per MassLive and Hudl.

Compared to Williams or Maiava, Vargas is the prototypical pocket passer. Always willing to step up in the pocket and make a play. Vargas has a really nice touch on the ball, either threading the needle between defenders, leading or putting it where only his receiver can get it. May lack some zip on the release, but he makes up for it with accuracy and timing. Overall, technically sound.

USC Trojans Could Be in the Final Four

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during Student Appreciation Day spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on April 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vargas currently has 21 offers (247Sports, On3/Rivals), but has narrowed down his choices according to his father, Wascar Vargas. On July 7, the elder Vargas revealed his son’s top-four choices to Rivals: USC, UCLA, Washington and Ohio State.

According to Wascar and Rivals, Riley is USC’s strongest selling point. He also shared that Christopher enjoyed the campus and atmosphere of Southern Cal.

Ohio State, who are the favorite to land Vargas, pursued the rising junior first out of the four programs. The Buckeyes extended an offer back in November 2024 and have hosted Vargas numerous times since. Vargas’ most recent visit to Columbus was in June for a seven-on-seven tournament, per Buckeyes insider Dan Hope.

Possible Quarterbacks of the Future for the Trojans

USC Trojans freshman quarterback Jonas Williams | USC Trojans on SI

If Riley and the Trojans are unable to land, there may be an answer under center within the 2026 recruiting class.

The lone quarterback of 2026 is Jonas Williams. The incoming freshman was a four-star quarterback from Lincoln-Way East (Illinois) and finished his high school career ranked as No. 118 (247Sports) and No. 147 in the nation (Rivals). He was also rated as a top-three player in the state of Illinois. In Williams' senior season, he threw for 2,488 yards and 35 touchdowns (MaxPreps).

There are also other targets within the 2028 cycle, such as Donald Tabron II, Josiah Boyd, Jaxson Carper and more.

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