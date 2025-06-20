USC Trojans Recruit Jonas Williams Delivers Sensational Performance on Day 3 of Elite 11 Finals
LOS ANGELES — Jonas Williams waited almost three hours before he had the opportunity to showcase his talents during 7-on-7 action on day three of the Elite 11 Finals.
When the USC Trojans four-star quarterback commits moment finally arrived, he delivered a jaw-dropping performance at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California.
Each of the 20 signal-callers taking part in the prestigious quarterback event had 15 minutes on the clock. The ball started at the 40-yard line and with no pass rush, they had 3.5 seconds to throw the ball.
The Elite 11 used local high schools and a playbook on offense that featured numerous route concepts and were read from a binder before every play.
Williams completed 18 of 22 passes and threw seven touchdowns, the most by any quarterback on Thursday. The next closest was five by Vista Murrieta (Calif.) three-star quarterback Bryson Beaver, who had the luxury of throwing to his own high school, as they were one of schools competing in the event.
Williams was decisive and quick with his reads. The four-star quarterback did a great job working fast through his progressions. He used his eyes to move the safety and threw a beautiful on a rope up the seam for his second touchdown.
The Lincoln-Way-East (Ill.) product found his rhythm from the start and was surgical with it, delivering passes on time and on target. Williams showed off his deep ball accuracy and touch, throwing a touchdown pass that traveled 50-plus yards in the air and had those in attendance in awe.
Williams dropped another 25-yard touchdown to the back right of the end zone on pass that was placed perfectly over a trailing defender. He was excellent in the red zone and impressive throwing the ball at all three levels.
And he did all of this with a group of receivers he had never worked with before and against Long Beach Poly high school, arguably the best defense that was on the field.
“I was focused, I was locked in and I just came out here to play,” Williams said.
Williams had put together a good showing during the week, from drill work on Tuesday, to his Pro Day on Wednesday. His mechanics and footwork were clean those two days and all of that came together on Thursday against live competition.
He was calm, cool and collective all week, which isn’t surprising for someone that is a four-year starter.
The Elite 11 brings 20 of the top rising seniors from across together for training and competitive events over the course three days. Williams believes the experience will pay dividends in the long run.
“I think learning how to prepare myself going to into college,” Williams said. “Just knowing what’s going to be asked of me.”
USC landed a big commitment during the Elite 11 Finals on Thursday afternoon from Hun School (N.J.) four-star EDGE Luke Wafle. The top-ranked player in the state of New Jersey chose the Trojans over offers from Ohio State, Penn State and Florida.
Wafle was on his official visit last weekend with Williams, and the two bonded during their time in Southern California.
“I was around him a lot. I kind of helped recruit him, Williams said. “We went golfing. I’ve been around him a lot so I would like to say I played a part in that hopefully.
The Trojans now hold 30 commitments in the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. USC has loaded up on recruits in their own backyard but have also landed several blue-chip prospects that are a couple of thousand miles away, such as Williams, Wafle and Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, among others.
It’s become what Williams has called a “generational” recruiting class that has the making to help bring the Trojans back to national prominence.
“I just think the recruits and level of talent speaks for itself,” Williams said.
Of course, Williams leads the way, not just because he plays the most important position on the field, but because it will be under USC coach Lincoln Riley and has extensive resume when it comes to developing the position.
“We’ve gotten real close, especially being the quarterback and him being the head coach, we have to have that close relationship, so I’ve gotten to know him really well,” Williams said.