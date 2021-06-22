Insider Breaks Silence on ASU Recruiting Violations: 'If I Ever Wanted To Do a Tell-All Book, It Would Be a Best Seller'

It's no secret that Arizona State University appears to be in big trouble for several recruiting violations.

According to reports, ASU has been accused of violating rules set by the NCAA during the mandated 'dead period'. The dead period prohibited in-person recruiting activities from taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic. All communication was instructed to be driven solely by electronics.

According to Yahoo! Sports, "multiple sources indicated that at least 30 players visited campus over a span of months, a practice so common coaches referenced “official visit weekends” in staff meetings, coaches bumped into recruits and families in a back stairwell and a routine developed of facility tours being given around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. at night."

Many are upset by the news, including Stanford Head Coach David Shaw. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, reported that Shaw finds the entire situation 'disrespectful'.

“It’s a disrespectful thing to do. That doesn’t sound overly harsh. But for me being a lifer in this profession and a coach’s kid, I believe in respecting our profession and respecting the other people in the profession.”

Shaw isn't alone, as many are upset with the Sun Devils staff, but one college football insider revealed that these type of situations occur more often than not.

Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports spoke with the Oregonian Live to discuss the scandal and revealed that, "schools are always doing stuff... if I ever wanted to do a tell-all book it would be a best seller.”

Biggins went on to say, “you don’t see too many school[s] turn [on] each other... everyone is doing a little bit of something. If you turn someone in, you’d better be squeaky clean because that will come right back on you. It’s not even so much [the] players," said Biggins.

"Typically what happens is you have a disgruntled coach or he gets done wrong so he blows the whistle... these schools are very smart and very strategic in how they do certain things so it can’t be traced back to them. You don’t see it so much with the players. You don’t see it so much, school to school. A lot of times it’s a coach leaving a staff who blows the whistle.”

Arizona State's investigation with the NCAA is still ongoing. Because no verdict has been made, the status of Herm Edwards, his staff, and the football teams future still remains unknown.

----

----

