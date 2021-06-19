Arizona State Football in Hot Water?

Arizona State is being investigated by the NCAA for breaking strict rules during the dead period.

Is Arizona State University in hot water?

The Athletic’s Doug Haller first reported that the football program hosted high school prospects on campus during the dead period, a time when coaches and high school athletes were instructed to communicate solely by electronics.

According to the report, ASU coaches violated several rules set by the NCAA during the 'dead period' including hiding recruits in a suite during a home game last season and allegedly bringing a recruit up back stairs of the ASU’s football facility to meet head coach Herm Edwards.

Edwards’ full involvement in the scandal is unknown, as are the consequences for breaking dead-period rules.

In March 2020, the NCAA halted in-person recruiting due to the pandemic. As of June 1, regular recruiting guidelines have been reinstalled.

ASU Head Coach Herm Edwards

Pac-12 foe, the USC Trojans aren't strangers to scandal. In 2010, two violations surrounding star running back Reggie Bush and shooting guard OJ Mayo swept the scene.

During his tenure as a student-athlete, Bush and his family were accused of taking money from Lloyd Lake and Michael Michaels, two sports agents hoping to sign Bush as their first client. Lake and Michaels claimed to give Bush and his family up to $300,000 in gifts and cash.

The football program suffered a two-year bowl ban, four-year probation, loss of 30 scholarships over three years and a year’s worth of games.

O.J. Mayo was also accused of receiving cash and gifts during his sole year as a Trojan. The scandal broke in 2008, shortly after Mayo’s departure to the NBA. It wasn’t until 2010 that USC responded to the allegations, banning itself from 2010 postseason play, vacating their wins from the 2007-08 season and returning an undisclosed amount of money received from the 2008 NCAA Tournament to the NCAA.

Mayo entered the 2007-08 season as the No. 1 overall recruit in men’s basketball. He led the Trojans to a 21-12 record, which is now vacated, and was picked third-overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2008 draft.

USC welcomed back Busch and Mayo to the Trojan family in 2020 after both were penalized with 10-year disassociation bans in 2010.

For now, ASU's allegations are just that, allegations. The NCAA's investigators will determine their validity, and if they find proof, consequences may be put in place for the program.

