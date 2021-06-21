Breaking: Colorado Announces Full Capacity for 2021 Season

The University of Colorado has announced they will allow full capacity at Folsom Field this fall according to reports and a press release provided by the school.

"All of us, the student-athletes, coaches and staff are looking forward to welcoming back our fans to every one of our venues after playing before mostly empty seats last year," said Buff's athletic director Rick George.



Last season, Colorado limited seat attendance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fan attendance was few and far between during the 2020-21 athletic year, as only mostly family members were allowed for one football game and a handful of games toward the end of the spring seasons for the aforementioned sports" said the university in a press release.

Colorado is scheduled to play a full 13 game schedule this season and compete against Pac-12 foe's Arizona State, USC, Arizona, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Utah.

- Colorado 2021 Football Schedule -

Friday, Sept. 3 vs. Northern Colorado in Boulder

Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Texas A&M in Denver

Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Minnesota in Boulder

Saturday, Sept. 25 at Arizona State in Tempe

Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Southern California in Boulder

Saturday, Oct. 9 - Bye

Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Arizona in Boulder

Saturday, Oct. 23 at California in Berkeley

Saturday, Oct. 30 at Oregon in Eugene

Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Oregon State in Boulder

Saturday, Nov. 13 at UCLA in Pasadena

Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Washington in Boulder

Friday, Nov. 26 at Utah in Salt Lake City

According to the school, "CU will adhere to county regulations that have yet to be finalized regarding the wearing of masks and/or proof of vaccination."

