Breaking: Colorado Announces Full Capacity for 2021 Season

Another Pac-12 school lifts fan attendance restrictions ahead of the fall season.
Author:
Publish date:

The University of Colorado has announced they will allow full capacity at Folsom Field this fall according to reports and a press release provided by the school.

"All of us, the student-athletes, coaches and staff are looking forward to welcoming back our fans to every one of our venues after playing before mostly empty seats last year," said Buff's athletic director Rick George.

Last season, Colorado limited seat attendance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fan attendance was few and far between during the 2020-21 athletic year, as only mostly family members were allowed for one football game and a handful of games toward the end of the spring seasons for the aforementioned sports" said the university in a press release.

Colorado is scheduled to play a full 13 game schedule this season and compete against Pac-12 foe's Arizona State, USC, Arizona, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Utah. 

- Colorado 2021 Football Schedule -

  • Friday, Sept. 3 vs. Northern Colorado in Boulder
  • Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Texas A&M in Denver
  • Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Minnesota in Boulder
  • Saturday, Sept. 25 at Arizona State in Tempe
  • Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Southern California in Boulder
  • Saturday, Oct. 9 - Bye
  • Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Arizona in Boulder
  • Saturday, Oct. 23 at California in Berkeley
  • Saturday, Oct. 30 at Oregon in Eugene
  • Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Oregon State in Boulder
  • Saturday, Nov. 13 at UCLA in Pasadena
  • Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Washington in Boulder
  • Friday, Nov. 26 at Utah in Salt Lake City

According to the school, "CU will adhere to county regulations that have yet to be finalized regarding the wearing of masks and/or proof of vaccination." 

