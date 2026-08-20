Ja'Kobi Lane Speaks Openly on Staying Loyal to USC Over Chasing NIL Transfer
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In an era of NIL money and the changing landscape of college football, it’s not surprising to see players go where the money is.
That wasn’t Ja’Kobi Lane’s idea.
The former USC wide receiver revealed in a video posted on X by Jackson Muse the reason he turned NIL offers from other schools to transfer from USC.
“How much happier would $2 million make me versus grinding, getting to the [NFL] and being able to have as much money as I want,” Lane said in the video. “The end goal is always to be in the league. It was never to make as much money as you can in college.”
USC Trojans Production
Lane came into USC as the No. 7 ranked recruit from Arizona according to 247 Sports Composite.
The 6-4, 175-pound Lane finished his career as a Trojan with 99 receptions, 1,363 yards, and 18 touchdowns in 30 game appearances. He was named the Las Vegas Bowl MVP in 2024 and was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team in 2025.
Despite his accomplishments, the Trojans failed to make a College Football Playoff appearance in each of Lane’s three seasons. That didn’t stop him from being loyal to head coach Lincoln Riley and USC.
“[USC] took a chance on a kid that had bad grades … who would I be to switch up on them for a little bit amount of money,” Lane said. “It’s not like [USC] is a crazy NIL school. They will get you what you need. That’s one thing I like.”
Lane went on the declare for the NFL Draft after his junior year and was selected in the third round as the 80th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.
USC’s NIL Strength and Value
The thing is USC does have a strong NIL value.
According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Trojans may have spent between $10 million and $20 million on their powerful 2026 recruiting class.
USC had the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the nation.
Notable figures include five-star tight end Mark Bowman, who, according to Nakos’ sources, may have received a contract worth up to $6.5 million over three years.
Nakos also found USC to be the biggest spender amongst college football programs in the country for their 36-commit 2026 class.
Despite the money involved, for Lane the purpose was always to develop himself for the NFL. He was vocal about this ideology in his own social media sites.
“The grass is not always greener on the other side. There’s a lot of kids that are being pushed to go to different schools by either their agent or their parents because it’s a big number being thrown our way,” Lane said.
“That’s not what college football has been for the past 30 years, so why change it now. The purpose of college football has always been to get developed and go to the NFL knowing that it was always about the next step, the next day, not worrying about the next financial come up.”
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_