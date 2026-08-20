Ja'Kobi Lane Speaks Openly on Staying Loyal to USC Over Chasing NIL Transfer

In an era of NIL money and the changing landscape of college football, it’s not surprising to see players go where the money is.

That wasn’t Ja’Kobi Lane’s idea.

The former USC wide receiver revealed in a video posted on X by Jackson Muse the reason he turned NIL offers from other schools to transfer from USC.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) warms up on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja’Kobi Lane on why he didn’t leave USC for more NIL money: “The grass is not always greener on the other side.” pic.twitter.com/fXOYreHTAW — JacksonMuse (@Jackson_Muse) August 18, 2026

“How much happier would $2 million make me versus grinding, getting to the [NFL] and being able to have as much money as I want,” Lane said in the video. “The end goal is always to be in the league. It was never to make as much money as you can in college.”

USC Trojans Production

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane came into USC as the No. 7 ranked recruit from Arizona according to 247 Sports Composite.

The 6-4, 175-pound Lane finished his career as a Trojan with 99 receptions, 1,363 yards, and 18 touchdowns in 30 game appearances. He was named the Las Vegas Bowl MVP in 2024 and was selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team in 2025.

Despite his accomplishments, the Trojans failed to make a College Football Playoff appearance in each of Lane’s three seasons. That didn’t stop him from being loyal to head coach Lincoln Riley and USC.

“[USC] took a chance on a kid that had bad grades … who would I be to switch up on them for a little bit amount of money,” Lane said. “It’s not like [USC] is a crazy NIL school. They will get you what you need. That’s one thing I like.”

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane went on the declare for the NFL Draft after his junior year and was selected in the third round as the 80th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

USC’s NIL Strength and Value

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thing is USC does have a strong NIL value.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Trojans may have spent between $10 million and $20 million on their powerful 2026 recruiting class.

USC had the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the nation.

Notable figures include five-star tight end Mark Bowman, who, according to Nakos’ sources, may have received a contract worth up to $6.5 million over three years.

Nakos also found USC to be the biggest spender amongst college football programs in the country for their 36-commit 2026 class.

Despite the money involved, for Lane the purpose was always to develop himself for the NFL. He was vocal about this ideology in his own social media sites.

Don’t confuse the main thing college football is for. Get developed and go to the NFL. No amount of college Nil will help you get drafted. — Ja'Kobi Lane (@cantGuardJak1) May 5, 2025

“The grass is not always greener on the other side. There’s a lot of kids that are being pushed to go to different schools by either their agent or their parents because it’s a big number being thrown our way,” Lane said.

“That’s not what college football has been for the past 30 years, so why change it now. The purpose of college football has always been to get developed and go to the NFL knowing that it was always about the next step, the next day, not worrying about the next financial come up.”

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