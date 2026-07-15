How the Trojans' Nike Extension Shapes the Future of USC Athletics

The Swoosh and the cardinal and gold have been synonymous with each other since 1993. Then, in 2005, two historic brands in sports inked up once again for 20 more years in a multi-sport deal. With the contract coming to an end, it wasn't a question of which brand would try to swoop in on USC but how much longer Nike and the Trojans would be partners.

As of July 14, 2026, Nike and USC Athletics have agreed to another extension. Now, fans, students and athletes alike will be able to don the Swoosh for another decade.

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans Nike jersey of guard JuJu Watkins at the USC Bookstore. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“USC and Nike have grown together for more than 30 years, and we are thrilled to continue one of the great partnerships in college athletics,” Charles Griffin Cale Director of Athletics, Jennifer Cohen, announced. “From the outset, these two iconic brands have made history, outfitted legends, and powered victories for generations of Trojan student-athletes, and for all we have accomplished together already, we are all the more excited for what’s to come.”

Perks of New USC-Nike Extension

The contract extension is going all in on the future of USC athletics.

For recruiting and retaining purposes, USC will be joining Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite – an NIL program that Nike launched with LSU during their contract extension in December 2025. Blue Ribbon Elite will help student-athletes build their portfolio, collaborate on brand campaigns, provide input on product innovation and have the opportunity to step into the creative side of marketing themselves, per Nike.

The Trojans’ Blue Ribbon Elite Class will be announced in the coming weeks, but Nike has already signed a prominent number of athletes.

Station CampÕs Allie Shingleton prepares for her last attempt in the pole vault during the Great Eight Invitational 2024 at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday evening, April 25, 2024. Shingleton placed first with a vault of 12-00.00. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

JuJu Watkins signed the richest sneaker deal in women’s basketball and is currently the face of the LeBron NXXT Gen. Prior to joining the Trojans, Jazzy Davidson signed with Nike in her senior year of high school. Mark Bowman also signed with the Swoosh in high school and appeared in apparel photoshoots. Members of the volleyball team also landed NIL deals after being featured in the Nike-SKIMS collaboration rollout.

USC will be the first school in the nation to be outfitted with the new Nike Strength equipment – barbells, plates, benches, racks and more. The Bloom Football Performance Center will be revamped with Nike Strength first.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will also be getting “custom uniform collections.”

Retail and apparel will also be getting an upgrade on campus. The USC Bookstore will be getting a refresh by Nike and its retail partners. There will be more retail pop-ups, and the Nike women’s product line will be expanded. USC will also become the home of Nike’s “state-of-the-art sports research.”

Intriguing Facts of USC and Nike's History

Dec 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Nike shoes and NBA socks worn by Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Galen Center. USC defeated Fresno State 89-40. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Since joining Nike, USC sports have won 40-plus NCAA National Championships:

Baseball (1998)

Men’s Tennis (1993, 1994, 2002, 2009 - 2012, 2014)

Football (2003, 2004)

Women’s Golf (2003, 2008, 2013)

Women’s Soccer (2007, 2016)

Beach Volleyball (2015 - 2017, 2022, 2023)

Men’s Track and Field (2025)

Women’s Track and Field (2001, 2018, 2021)

Women’s Volleyball (2002, 2003)

Men’s Water Polo (1994 - 2017)

Women’s Water Polo (1999, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2020, 2026)

USC Athletics Hall of Famer Anthony Davis was the first athlete to show off the swoosh on a cover of Sports Illustrated (1974).

Fun fact: @uscfb legend Anthony Davis was the first @Nike athlete to put the swoosh on the cover of @SInow pic.twitter.com/qnTZ5PaLWj — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) July 15, 2026

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