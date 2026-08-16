USC Pushes for Four-Star Receiver Recruit After Quarterback Commitment

Three-star quarterback Trey Wright committing to the USC Trojans immediately is causing ripple effects on the recruiting trail.

Wright choosing the Trojans on Aug. 15 now has star wide receivers suddenly envisioning playing alongside him for the 2028 recruiting class. Particularly this receiver, who shares a Midwest connection with the Frisco High of Texas dual-threat star.

Receiver Envisioning Creating a Tandem with the USC Commit

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Four-star wide receiver for the 2028 class, Damarion Mays of North Crowley High in Fort Worth, tells Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney that USC has now piqued his interest.

"I actually know Trey personally,” Mays said to Gorney. “We were a duo and played 7-on-7 together this summer so I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand what he can do and how special of a player he really is."

Mays adds that “Trey committing to USC is definitely huge for me. Knowing his game, his work ethic, his competitiveness and the type of quarterback he is, that commitment absolutely influences how I look at USC."

That means USC can potentially continue a notable pipeline with coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

USC Having Success with Midwest Talent

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC remains proactive in going after prominent backyard wideout talents. After all, Riley and USC signed four-star wideouts Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Mater Dei High of Santa Ana) and Trent Mosley (Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic) for the 2026 class, plus 2025 first-rounder Makai Lemon came from Los Alamitos in the Los Angeles region.

But the Trojans are catching the attention of Midwest wideouts like Mays for another reason: Texas talents are turning heads in the land of Troy.

Returning USC wide receiver Tanook Hines is one who hails from the Houston region. Hines averaged 16.5 yards per catch and delivered two 100-yard games playing opposite Lemon and fellow high NFL Draft pick Ja'Kobi Lane. Now Hines rises as the potential WR1 this season for USC.

But he's not the only Texas talent who could earn lots of snaps and targets this fall. Four-star from DeSoto Ethan "Boobie" Feaster has gone viral for executing some epic fall camp practices as a true freshman. Feaster adds new speed into the wideout room for this USC offense.

The success of Hines, plus the presence of Feaster, likely impressed Wright when he chose USC. He'll earn a chance to throw to both two years from now (unless Hines enters the 2028 draft following his junior season). Yet now Mays could enter the picture too, with the Fort Worth talent looking at the Trojans as a new possibility.

How Damarion Mays Could Fit at USC

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Multiple national recruiting analysts and fans compared the 5-11 Wright's game to past Riley star at Oklahoma, Kyler Murray, especially when one takes a deep dive into Wright's astronomical stats as a thrower and runner.

Murray himself reached out to Wright after making his verbal commitment, wishing the latest prized Texas quarterback talent luck.

But at some point, USC must locate the first big target for Wright. That's where Mays rises as the first possibility. Mays' 6-3 size is already intriguing enough. But he explodes right out of the gate when the ball gets snapped, instantly creating separation before even fully developing his route. But he also can climb the ladder on red zone lobs and adjust his body on catches while in the end zone. Mays brings an advanced catch radius that few wideouts in his graduating class possesses.

Wright is officially the first step into building USC's next highly-ranked recruiting class. He's expected to attract lots of weapons soon, with Mays once again looking closer at the Trojans.

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