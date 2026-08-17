Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon Reunite After NFL Preseason Opener

A pair of former USC Trojans stars, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacobi Lane and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver saw their teams open up the preseason against one another on Saturday night.

The two former Trojans reunited on field after their first preseason game as NFL rookies.

Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon Reunite After Game

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon headlined the USC receiver room for multiple season and now are both rookies in the NFL. Following the Ravens 24-7 win over the Eagles on Saturday night, the two met on the field for a quick chat.

Lane and Lemon will always be able to share the bond of being the No. 1 and No. 2 options together in the Trojans' passing attack for multiple seasons.

Ja’Kobi Lane Hauls in Touchdown in Preseason Opener

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) reacts following his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja’Kobi Lane has been turning heads during training camp. Lane has gone viral in camp for making some spectacular catches, such as this one-handed grab on a 20-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson a couple weeks ago.

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley stated earlier in the month that he hasn’t seen a rookie perform in training camp like Lane.

“In 27 years of covering the Ravens, I’m not quite sure I’ve seen a rookie have a training camp quite like wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane,” Hensley posted on his X account. “Every day, Lane produces a highlight-making catch.”

In Saturday’s preseason game against the Eagles, Lane hauled in three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was on a 16-yard pass over the middle from quarterback Joe Fagnano. Take a look at the play below.

Lane was selected No. 80 overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft by Baltimore after playing his collegiate career with USC from 2023-2025.

In 30 games played as a Trojan, Lane had 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his final season at USC in 2025, the 6-4 Lane was named Third-team All-Big Ten.

Makai Lemon Still Fighting Hamstring Injury

Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makai Lemon was not able play in the Eagles first preseason game against the Ravens due to a nagging hamstring injury. This had to be especially frustrating for Lemon, as his former counterpart in the USC receiver room last year, Lane, was making plays all over the field for the Ravens in this game.

Lemon has missed a significant portion of training camp due to this hamstring injury. Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion said to reporters that even though he’s been unable to consistently practice, Lemon has been engaged at camp and is attacking his rehab.

The Eagles selected Lemon No. 20 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft fresh off his Biletnikoff Award winning season with USC in 2025. In this season, Lemon hauled in 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He played all three seasons in college at USC from 2023-2025, bringing in a total of 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

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