Jahkeem Stewart Injury News Sparks Wild USC Hype

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Jahkeem Stewart is a critical piece to the future of the team’s defense. In his freshman season, Stewart put up impressive performances despite battling through a stress fracture in his foot throughout the year.

Stewart collected 11 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception in 11 games for the Trojans in his true freshman season. For Stewart to be able to record these numbers while dealing with a stress fracture in his foot is a good sign of how he can perform when at full strength.

Why Jahkeem Stewart At Full Strength Will Benefit USC's Defense In 2026

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Entering the 2026 season, the Trojans have high expectations to reach the College Football Playoff in their fifth year under coach Lincoln Riley, and defense will play a crucial role in several of USC's difficult Big Ten games, both at home and on the road. Stewart has the opportunity in his sophomore season to make a significant impact for USC in those games that will determine whether the Trojans can fulfill their championship aspirations.

While the Trojans fell short of their goal of reaching the CFP this year, as they finished the regular season with a 9-3 overall record, Stewart stepped up in several of USC’s top matchups.

In the Trojans' come-from-behind 26-21 win over the No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Stewart made game-changing plays on defense, including an interception in the second half that helped USC take a fourth-quarter lead. Plays like that from Stewart are exactly what USC’s defense will need next season in what is expected to be a difficult Big Ten schedule.

USC’s 2026 schedule features crucial home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and potentially the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, pending an agreement to extend their rivalry series. The Trojans also face the defending Big Ten champions, the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions, led by new coach Matt Campbell, on the road.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Under Riley, winning quality games on the road has been a struggle for the Trojans, as all three of USC’s losses against Illinois (Sept. 27), No. 11 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and No. 5 Oregon (Nov. 22) came away from the Coliseum. Stewart and the Trojans' defense will look to rewrite the narrative that USC can’t win big games on the road by overcoming that obstacle next season.

Other Key Returners At Defensive End For USC

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While Stewart is expected to be one of the key leaders at defensive end next season for the Trojans, he’ll have support around him as well. USC's defense has shown significant improvement in physicality under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, and the continued growth of Stewart will benefit the Trojans next season.

Defensive ends Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby are set to return to USC, as the two will complement Stewart well next season. Shelby and Crawford combined for 59 total tackles and eight sacks last season for the Trojans.

