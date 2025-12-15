Why Bear Alexander's Return to Oregon Raises Stakes for USC's Rematch With The Ducks

The USC Trojans will face a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule in 2026, including several tough home and road matchups that will shape their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley.

One of those games includes a home matchup against the Oregon Ducks, a game in which the Trojans look to avenge this season’s 42-27 loss at Autzen Stadium. With Oregon scheduled to play in Los Angeles in 2026, former USC Trojan Bear Alexander is set to return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Alexander announced on Friday his decision to return to Oregon for the 2026 season instead of declaring for the NFL Draft.

Bear Alexander's Impact For Oregon vs. USC This Season

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After two seasons with USC from 2023 to 2024, Alexander transferred to Oregon and has made a massive impact for the Ducks on the defensive line. During the regular season, Alexander recorded 45 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love What Ed Orgeron Said About Trojans Job

MORE: How Michigan's Fiasco Might Help USC Trojans

MORE: USC Leads For Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang as Ohio State and Oregon Apply Pressure

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

In the win against his former team, USC, Alexander collected four total tackles in Oregon’s win over USC. With Alexander set to return for another season at Oregon, he’ll make his return to the Colsieum, in what will likely be a crucial matchup once again between USC and Oregon. Alexander, again, will aim to have another impactful performance that could potentially spoil USC's CFP hopes for a second consecutive season.

USC's 2026 Playoff Hopes

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to USC’s game against Oregon, several other games on the Trojans' schedule will make or break their chances of reaching the CFP. USC will have three challenging home games against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Washington Huskies, and potentially the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, if the two schools can reach an agreement to extend their rivalry series.

During Riley's tenure as coach for USC, the Trojans have struggled to win away from the Coliseum, and it was on full display this season. USC finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, with all three losses coming on the road against Illinois (Sept. 27), No. 11 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and No. 5 Oregon (Nov. 22).

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Winning on the road next season will be crucial for the Trojans to reach their championship aspirations. USC will face road tests against the Big Ten Champions, Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions, with new coach Matt Campbell. In addition to those two pivotal games, the Trojans will also play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers, which could potentially be trap games for USC on the road.

To reach their goal of making the playoff, USC getting its redemption against Alexander and the Ducks will be a crucial step towards their championship hopes. The Trojans have lost four straight games against the Ducks, going back to the 2019 season, and USC fans would like nothing more than to beat Alexander in his return to the Coliseum with Oregon.

Recommended Articles