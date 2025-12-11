The Three USC Freshman Poised To Be Next Trojan Stars

As the No. 16 USC Trojans prepare for the Alamo Bowl matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs on Dec. 30, many fans have their sights set on the future of the program. Several freshman stars on the Trojans' roster will have a massive impact on USC’s chances of competing for championships in the upcoming seasons.

The Trojans enter their Alamo Bowl matchup against the Horned Frogs with a 9-3 record, as they fell just short of reaching their goal of making the College Football Playoff. Entering the 2026 season, with the No. 1 recruiting class arriving, these three freshmen are poised to be future stars and will have a major impact on USC reaching its goals in the fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley.

Tanook Hines, Wide Receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA;Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC wide receiver Tanook Hines showed great promise in his freshman season with the Trojans and looks to be a special piece to USC's offense moving forward. Hines appeared in all 12 games for the Trojans this season, collecting 28 receptions for 398 yards and two touchdowns. Hines also recorded a catch in every game for USC this season.

The highlight of Hines' first season came in the Trojans' 42-27 road loss to the No. 5 Oregon Ducks, where he led USC in receiving with six receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown. With the expected departure of star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft during the offseason, Hines has the potential to be one of the top leaders on offense for the Trojans in 2026.

Marcelles Williams, Cornerback

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) is tackled by Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Marcelles Williams played a pivotal role in the Trojans’ secondary, which experienced its highs and lows throughout the 2025 season. The freshman cornerback stepped up for a secondary that suffered its fair share of injuries this season, collecting 37 total tackles.

Williams' breakout performance of the season came in the Trojans’ 21-17 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a hostile blackout environment under the lights at Memorial Stadium. In the win over Nebraska, Williams was one of the leaders for USC’s defense, recording six total tackles.

Entering the 2026 season, the success of USC’s defense will play a crucial role in the Trojans' chances of competing for championships. Williams’ leadership in USC’s secondary will have a significant impact in contributing to that effort.

Husan Longstreet, Quarterback

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Depending on whether or not quarterback Jayden Maiava chooses to come back to USC next season or declare for the NFL Draft, backup Husan Longstreet is poised to be a future star for the Trojans. The Corona, California native played in four games this season for the Trojans, throwing for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Longstreet also had 11 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns, with most of his reps coming in USC’s 73-13 season opener win over Missouri State. Longstreet's talent as a runner and strong arm make him an exciting quarterback to lead USC to its future championship aspirations.

Longstreet, however, could have some competition for the starting quarterback role in the future. Jonas Williams, who is a top recruit in the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class, could give Longstreet a tough run to be the Trojans' starting quarterback after Maiava. Williams is rated as a four-star quarterback by 247Sports out of Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Illinois.

