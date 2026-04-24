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Three Interesting Things About Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane

Get to know USC Trojans wide receiver and 2026 NFL Draft prospect Ja'Kobi Lane.
Charlie Viehl|
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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USC Trojans

USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is expected to be the second Trojans receiver selected in the 2026 NFL Draft after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Makai Lemon with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.

Lane has caught the attention of former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant, but what else is there to know about the former USC receiver as he enters the NFL?

usc trojans wide receiver 2026 nfl draft prospect ja'kobi lane lincoln riley makai lemon character touchdowns
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elite Scoring Threat

Lane caught 12 touchdowns during his sophomore season with USC, good for No. 5 in all of college football.

He may not be as productive in gaining yards after the catch as Lemon was with the Trojans, but Lane demonstrated the ability to make contested catches. He especially proved his value as an outside receiver and as a red zone target in USC coach Lincoln Riley's offense.

Lane measured in at 6-4, 200 pounds, and he may need to develop more in the weightroom in order to withstand an NFL season. Still, Lane's production at USC speaks for itself.

In his two seasons as a primary target of the Trojans offense, Lane caught 92 passes for 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns.

High Character Prospect

Lane was a fan favorite at USC not only because of his ability to score touchdowns. His interactions with the Trojans fanbase, especially younger fans, only added to Lane's star power during his time in Southern California.

usc trojans wide receiver 2026 nfl draft prospect ja'kobi lane lincoln riley makai lemon character touchdowns
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The former Trojan was also quick to credit his teammates whenever given the opportunity. In USC's win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2024, Lane finished as the game's MVP with seven catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

After his MVP performance, Lane was interviewed on ESPN's SportsCenter and talked about the confidence he has in his teammates.

"I just know anybody that gets a play called for them is gonna execute on this offense. Everybody came to this bowl week, everybody came and banded together. And I think when anybody's name was called, everybody knew what time it was, and we just tried to do our best," said Lane after USC's win.

While some wide receivers get frustrated by a lack of targets, Lane appears to be entering the NFL with a team-first mindset.

Lincoln Riley on Ja'Kobi Lane

usc trojans wide receiver 2026 nfl draft prospect ja'kobi lane lincoln riley makai lemon character touchdowns
Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before the season, Riley spoke about Lane's growth as a leader, seemingly challenging the Trojans wide receiver to continue his development on and off the field.

"I think some of the older receivers in the room are gone now, and he's getting to the point where he's not only needs to mature individually, but this team needs him to, in terms of the leader and the presence that he is. Because he does have an infectious energy, competitive energy. It affects our football team, so I think he's got some big goals for this team. And he wants to be a leader, he wants to be somebody this team can count on each and every day," said Riley.

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Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

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