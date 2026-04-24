2026 NFL Draft First-Round Grades for All 32 Picks

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft is over, and chaos reigns.

When it was all said and done, we saw a whopping nine offensive linemen go off the board. Additionally, the Rams selected Matthew Stafford’s successor in Ty Simpson while only one corner was taken, as LSU’s Mansoor Delane went at No. 6 to the Chiefs.

Elsewhere, the Jets made one of the eight trades of the night, selecting three times and twice nabbing a pass catcher with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and Indiana receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Another notable trade took place between two archrivals in the Cowboys and Eagles, as Philadelphia moved up three slots to select USC receiver Makai Lemon.

But which teams did the best and which struck out on the opening night of the draft? We have grades for each, starting with quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders have the face of their franchise for the next 15 years, or at least they hope. Mendoza is coming off a year for the ages in which he led Indiana to its first national championship, helping the Hoosiers go unbeaten along the way. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, Mendoza, transferred from California and threw for a nation-high 41 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing 72% of his attempts.

How he fits with the Raiders: Mendoza will be tasked with resurrecting a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff contest since the 2002 AFC title game. He joins new coach Klint Kubiak in the revival of the Silver & Black, and he’ll have the support of fellow first-round picks in running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers, and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

Grade: A

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech

Bailey is the best pure pass rusher in this draft. While his play against the run is a legitimate question, his ability to rush the passer is not. At Texas Tech in 2025 after three seasons at Stanford, Bailey amassed a nation-high 14.5 sacks, helping the Red Raiders reach the College Football Playoff. With elite athleticism as a speed rusher, Bailey should be a menace for years to come.

How he fits with the Jets: After trading Jermaine Johnson II to the Titans this offseason, the Jets needed edge help. Bailey provides that, as coach Aaron Glenn now gets his version of Aidan Hutchinson in New York. Bailey will be an immediate starter opposite Will McDonald IV, who had eight sacks in 15 games last year.

Grade: A

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Love comes into the NFL with similar hype as some of the other best backs in recent years such as Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson. With the Fighting Irish, Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, earning All-American status while finishing third in the Heisman voting. Love is a physical freak, running a 4.36 40-time despite being 212 pounds.

How he fits with the Cardinals: After hiring former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as coach this winter, the Cardinals decided to beef up their attack with Love . Love joins a talented room, including James Conner and free-agent signing Tyler Allgeier, giving Arizona a dynamic, multifaceted attack. Expect Love to be the engine of this offense with Arizona likely starting either Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew II at quarterback in 2026.

Grade: A+

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Another of the great Buckeyes in this class, Tate is one of the top playmakers of the rookie crop. Despite sharing the field with future first-round pick Jeremiah Smith, Tate was named second-team All-American in 2025, catching 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. At 6'2" and 192 pounds, the route-running and hands are evident. The only question is top-end speed, as Tate ran a 4.51 40-time at the combine.

How he fits with Titans: No team was more active in the offseason than the Titans, who added John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson II to their defensive front, and corners Cor’Dale Flott and Alonte Taylor in the secondary. By drafting Tate, general manager Mike Borgonzi gives second-year quarterback Cam Ward a true weapon on the outside to pair with free-agent signing Wan’Dale Robinson.

Grade: A-

5. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, LB/edge, Ohio State

Reese has a strong case as the best player in this draft, and certainly on the defensive side. In 2025, Reese was a force for the Buckeyes, totaling 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, earning first-team All-American honors. At 6'4" and 241 pounds, Reese ran a blistering 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine in Indy. With great size and speed, terrific athleticism and still only 20 years old, he’s an ideal prospect to build a defense around.

How he fits with the Giants: New York is amassing one heck of a front seven. With Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibadeaux and Abdul Carter up front, the Giants now have Reese alongside Tremaine Edmunds at the second level. For new coach John Harbaugh, he has his Roquan Smith in East Rutherford.

Grade: A+

6. Kansas City Chiefs (via Browns): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane is the best corner in this class. At 5'11" and 187 pounds, he can play both man and zone, and excels at getting physical at the line of scrimmage. At LSU, Delane was an All-American despite consistently drawing tough assignments in the loaded SEC. He’s an immediate starter who could challenge for Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a rookie due to his football IQ, physicality and quick-twitch ability in coverage.

How he fits with the Chiefs: After losing Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason, the Chiefs took the consensus best corner in the draft with Delane. He’ll immediately step in on the boundary opposite second-year man Nohl Williams. Delane is a press-man corner who will fit seamlessly into Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme.

Grade: A+

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

After converting from safety to linebacker before the 2024 season, Styles became one of the best second-level defenders in the country. Over the past two years, Styles has amassed 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks while showing tremendous versatility in coverage and against the run. At 244 pounds, Styles ran a blazing 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine, showing his elite athleticism.

How he fits with Commanders: Styles gives defensive-minded coach Dan Quinn his man in the middle with Bobby Wagner still a free agent. Either way, Styles is the future behind a defensive line that now includes a $100 million man in Odafe Oweh and star defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne.

Grade: B+

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The talent is evident. The big question is whether he can stay healthy. In 2022, Tyson tore his ACL, MCL and PCL, missing all but three games of the following season as a result. The next year, he broke his collarbone. In ’25, he was sidelined with a hamstring injury for four games. When healthy, the 203-pounder can match any receiver in this class with athleticism and explosiveness, making him a tantalizing prospect.

How he fits with the Saints: The Saints are taking a huge risk by selecting Tyson. He’s struggled with injuries throughout his time at Colorado and Arizona State, and is now playing alongside Chris Olave, who has dealt with concussions during his NFL career. If Tyson is healthy, he’s a great fit in coach Kellen Moore’s offense, but a massive gamble.

Grade: C

9. Cleveland Browns (via Chiefs): Spencer Fano, G/T, Utah

Fano is an intriguing prospect who could play either inside or outside. His 32-inch arms made some teams believe he’s a better fit at guard, but Fano starred at Utah as a right tackle, where he made 24 starts over the past two years, earning All-American status each season. The Utah native also made 12 starts on the left side as a freshman, earning Freshman All-American honors.

How he fits with Browns: Cleveland is completely revamping its offensive line this offseason, and Fano is a continuation of that. The Browns traded for tackle Tytus Howard and signed both Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins for the interior. Fano could play either guard or tackle, with new coach Todd Monken likely giving the rookie a chance to win the latter job.

Grade: B-

10. New York Giants (via Bengals): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa came to Miami in 2023 and became an immediate starter. The 329-pounder has been a stalwart at right tackle, starting 42 games for the Hurricanes. On tape, Mauigoa is an excellent pass blocker who should be above average in that area from the start. On run plays, Mauigoa will grow into the role with some refinement, but he’s clearly the best right tackle in this draft.

How he fits with the Giants: After landing Arvell Reese with their first choice, selecting Mauigoa is an interesting choice. He might kick inside for New York, with Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor at the tackle spots. With an emphasis on running the ball under Harbaugh, the Giants are adding beef up front.

Grade: B-

11. Dallas Cowboys (via Dolphins): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs is universally regarded as the best safety in the class and perhaps the best to come out of college since Kyle Hamilton left Notre Dame in 2022. Downs was a two-time All-American for the Buckeyes, totaling four interceptions and 94 tackles. At 206 pounds, Downs can play in the box and as a centerfielder, providing ultimate flexibility as a back-end chess piece.

How he fits with the Cowboys: Downs fills an immediate need while Dallas gets tremendous value with the 11th pick. After ranking 30th in defense and 32nd in passing yards allowed, Downs should provide an instant impact for new coordinator Christian Parker.

Grade: A+

12. Miami Dolphins (via Cowboys): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

At 6' 7" and 352 pounds, Proctor is a mountain of a man. Proctor started 39 games at left tackle over the past three years, dominating in the SEC to earn second-team All-American honors in 2025. While the power is unquestioned, the concern is about whether Proctor is actually too big and if he can move laterally well enough to deal with NFL speed rushers. Still, the talent is undeniable.

How he fits with the Dolphins: The Dolphins are in full rebuild mode, and Miami is trying to start that process in the trenches. Proctor will start immediately in front of newly acquired quarterback Malik Willis while creating run lanes for star back De’Von Achane. Provided he’s fully committed to being his best, Proctor has immense potential.

Grade: B

The Rams traded up to select Ty Simpson with the 13th pick in the 2026 NFL draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson was everyone’s second quarterback in this draft behind Mendoza, and for good reason. Over the first half of 2025, Simpson was excellent for the Crimson Tide, throwing 21 touchdowns against one interception through nine games. However, over the final six contests, the 211-pounder tossed seven touchdowns with four picks while failing to throw for 150 yards on three occasions. A one-year starter with small stature, Simpson is a developmental prospect more than an immediate fix.

How he fits with the Rams: Simpson is going to the perfect place for him. However, for the team, it’s a bit of a head-scratcher for a franchise trying to win a Super Bowl right now. Instead of adding a receiver such as Makai Lemon or an offensive lineman to protect Matthew Stafford, the Rams decided to secure their future. All that said, Simpson getting Sean McVay is a dream scenario, while Los Angeles bets on developing him for a year or two.

Grade: C

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Ioane is the best interior prospect in this draft, having starred for the Nittany Lions. Over his final three years at Penn State, the Washington native started 32 games at left guard while earning second-team All-American honors in 2025. At 320 pounds, he’s a plug-and-play starter who should immediately be a plus player.

How he fits with the Ravens: Since moving to Baltimore in 1996, the Ravens have always been a team about winning up front. Ioane continues that trend, helping to replace the loss of three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. With the Ravens relying on the power run game featuring Derrick Henry, Ioane makes a ton of sense in Charm City.

Grade: A

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

The conversation throughout the draft process around Bain centered on his arm length, which was initially measured at 30⅞", but that doesn’t tell the story. The tape shows one of the best players in this class regardless of position. At Miami, Bain destroyed offenses with 20.5 sacks in three seasons, including 9.5 last year. In the College Football Playoff, Bain registered five sacks and eight tackles for loss (in four games), helping the Hurricanes reach the national championship game.

How he fits with the Buccaneers: Tampa Bay desperately needed a pass rusher and they found one in Bain. In the offseason, the Buccaneers signed Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year contract. However, there’s very little behind him on the depth chart opposite Muhammad, making Bain a great fit and an immediate starter.

Grade: A

16. New York Jets (via Colts): Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is clearly the best tight end in this class. Coming out of Oregon’s program, Sadiq’s athleticism is staggering as the 241-pounder ran a 4.39 40-yard dash in Indianapolis at the combine. As a junior in 2025, the Idaho native was named a second-team All-American while catching 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

How he fits with the Jets: One year after taking Mason Taylor with a second-round pick, the Jets doubled down by adding Sadiq. New York is in a bridge year until it likely attempts to find a franchise quarterback in the 2027 draft, and is spending the present building up the roster until then. After going with David Bailey with their initial first-round choice, the Jets balanced out at No. 16.

Grade: C+

17. Detroit Lions: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Checking in at 6' 6" and 317 pounds, Miller has the ideal size and strength for a starting right tackle. Having started 54 games for the Tigers (all but one at right tackle), Miller is an experienced prospect who only turned 22 in February. While there are some technique issues to clean up as a pass protector, Miller should be a starter for years to come.

How he fits with the Lions: Miller is a polished starter who should step in immediately and start for a Lions team attempting to replace longtime tackle Taylor Decker. With Penei Sewell potentially moving to the left side, Miller should stay in his natural position and give the Lions a strong front in 2026.

Grade: A-

18. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

If Banks were consistently healthy throughout his college career, he’d have been a surefire first-round pick. However, in being limited to just 34 games across five collegiate seasons, there are lingering questions. When on the field, the 327-pounder showed burst and agility on the interior. In 2024, Banks played 12 games for the Gators and amassed 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss, but only suited up for three contests last year due to a foot injury.

How he fits with Vikings: After moving on from Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen this offseason, Minnesota nabbed a long-term answer for coordinator Brian Flores on the interior. Heavy-handed and able to penetrate the pocket, he should make life easier for Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner off the edges.

Grade: B

19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

At 6' 7" and 315 pounds, Freeling is a behemoth of a man. At Georgia, he started 18 games at left tackle over the past two seasons, earning second-team All-American honors in 2025. Considering his height, Freeling can still fill out with some additional weight, helping him continue to develop as a heavy-handed run blocker.

How he fits with Panthers: Freeling is going to give the Panthers help up front, as he’ll compete at left tackle alongside free-agent signing Rasheed Walker. With Ikem Ekwonu injured with a ruptured patellar tendon in the playoffs, Freeling could be both the short- and long-term solution, or sit behind Walker and develop for a year.

Grade: B-

20. Philadelphia Eagles (via Cowboys): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

How he fits with the Eagles: This feels like the Eagles announcing the A.J. Brown trade. Lemon is a slot receiver who will pair nicely with burner DeVonta Smith, giving Jalen Hurts a middle-of-the-field target who can also run with toughness after the catch. Lemon is a tremendous value, even at the price to trade up from No. 23, giving general manager Howie Roseman a potential steal.

Grade: A

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

At 6' 6" and 321 pounds, Iheanachor started 31 games over the past three years, all but one at right tackle. With the Sun Devils, Iheanachor showed elite athleticism and the ability to move defenders in the run game. In an ideal world, Iheanachor could develop throughout his rookie year before being thrust into action, but high picks rarely have that luxury.

How he fits with the Steelers: Iheanachor gives the Steelers some instant insurance at left tackle after getting word this week that Broderick Jones is dealing with a setback to his neck injury. With 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu on the right side and Jones’s contract expiring after this season, Iheanachor makes a ton of sense.

Grade: B+

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Akheem Mesidor, edge, Miami

Mesidor will be a 25-year-old rookie, but everything else about his profile is almost perfect. At Miami, the native Canadian had 38 tackles for loss and 26 sacks across four seasons, including an ACC-best 12.5 last year. Mesidor played six collegiate seasons, including 65 games, showcasing durability alongside tremendous talent. At 6' 3" and 259 pounds, Mesidor has the size, quickness and burst to be an elite edge rusher from the start.

How he fits with the Chargers: Mesidor is a terrific find at this stage in the draft. While he’s an older prospect, he’s a terrific fit in Los Angeles’s front, taking some snaps from 35-year-old Khalil Mack while playing alongside Tuli Tuipulotu. The Chargers ranked tied for 10th in sacks last season with 45, and have now replaced departed edge rusher Odafe Oweh with Mesidor, giving them a chance to max or exceed that figure.

Grade: A

23. Dallas Cowboys (via Eagles): Malachi Lawrence, edge, UCF

Lawrence is one of the more unheralded top talents in the draft, partially because he played at Central Florida and away from the limelight. Lawrence spent four years with the Knights, totaling 20 sacks and 28 tackles for loss. At 253 pounds and running a 4.52 40-yard dash, he projects as a three-down player if he can become more consistent against the run.

How he fits with the Cowboys: The Cowboys added Rashan Gary in a trade this offseason, and now bring Lawrence into the fold. After taking Caleb Downs to shore up the back end earlier in the draft, Lawrence is a front-seven piece who can play alongside Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku, a second-round pick from 2025.

Grade: C+

The Browns bolstered their receiving corps, selecting KC Concepcion with the 24th pick. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

24: Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion is one of the more enjoyable players to watch on tape. His athleticism is evident at 196 pounds, something which can be seen both as a receiver and a returner. An all-purpose All-American in 2025, Concepcion racked up 456 punt-return yards and two touchdowns while also catching 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, earning first-team All-SEC honors as a wideout.

How he fits with the Browns: Cleveland is in dire need of upgrading its receiving corps outside of Jerry Jeudy. Concepcion can fix that by gaining yards after the catch, giving Shedeur Sanders (or whoever plays quarterback) some easy chunk plays. After landing tackle Spencer Fano with their initial first-round pick, the Browns got a playmaker with their second choice.

Grade: B+

25. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Indiana native has been a steady riser throughout the draft process, being seen in that second wave of safeties alongside Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo. At Oregon, Thieneman racked up 95 tackles and two interceptions across 15 games last season, earning second-team All-American status. At the combine, Thieneman ran a blistering 4.35 40-yard dash with 1.52-second 10-yard split.

How he fits with the Bears: Thieneman will pair with Coby Bryant on the back end of coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense. The Bears needed to bolster their edge rush but decided to take the second safety off the board, perhaps helping Chicago as a versatile piece both in the box, as a centerfielder and in the slot.

Grade: B-

26. Houston Texans (via Bills): Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

After starting 17 games at Middle Tennessee State from 2022 to ’23, Rutledge transferred to Georgia Tech and was twice named first-team All-ACC. With the Yellow Jackets, Rutledge made 26 starts at right guard and was named a third-team All-American in his senior season. At 6' 3" and 316 pounds with 33¼" arms, he has ideal size.

How he fits with Texans: Houston has been building the offensive line for years, and that path continues with Rutledge. The Texans added a pair of veterans up front in right tackle Braden Smith and guard Wyatt Teller. They now bring in Rutledge, who can compete at guard or potentially become a center and battle Jake Andrews for the starting job.

Grade: B-

27. Miami Dolphins (via 49ers): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Johnson is a terrific prospect. With the Aztecs, he was a standout on special teams before becoming a defensive star, providing physical coverage at 193 pounds. He’s also a top-tier athlete, running a 4.4 40-yard dash. In 2025, Johnson was a second-team All-American after notching four interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes.

How he fits with Dolphins: After selecting Proctor with their first pick, the Dolphins began their defensive overhaul under coach Jeff Hafley with Johnson. The former Aztecs star joins what is arguably the worst defensive backs room in the league, giving Miami someone who can contend with Garrett Wilson and DJ Moore in the AFC East.

Grade: A-

28. New England Patriots (vis Bills): Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Lomu started 24 games over the past two years with the Utes, as their star left tackle after redshirting in 2023. He’s a mountain at 6' 6" and 313 pounds but is athletic enough to be used as a blocker in space. Still only 21 and relatively inexperienced compared to some other tackles who have three years under their belts, Lomu would be best-served to come along slowly as a rookie.

How he fits with the Patriots: After taking left tackle Jack Campbell in the first round last year, the Patriots went back to the well and selected Lomu to man the right side. Drake Maye now has ample protection coming off a second-team All-Pro campaign, despite being sacked 47 times. Only Cam Ward, Geno Smith and Justin Herbert were sacked more in 2025.

Grade: B

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams): Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

At 6' 2" and 298 pounds, Woods has prototypical size for an interior defender. At Clemson, he was a force along the front over the past two years with 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. The big question is whether Woods will consistently play well against the run at the next level, or if he’s more of a pass rusher who will see the bulk of his time on second and third down.

How he fits with the Chiefs: After struggling to generate any pass rush alongside Chris Jones last year, Woods comes in to help in that department. With Khyiris Tonga signed to a three-year deal this offseason, Woods gives the Chiefs some punch on the interior next to their future Hall of Famer, something they had little of with Derrick Nnadi and Jerry Tillery in 2025.

Grade: B

30. New York Jets (via 49er): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Cooper is coming off a national title with the Hoosiers, having caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. An average-sized receiver at 6' 0" and 199 pounds, Cooper has terrific speed, running a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine. More of a slot receiver than a boundary threat, Cooper can win in a variety of ways, including with athleticism and route-running.

How he fits with the Jets: Cooper will now join Garrett Wilson and fellow first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq to give the Jets some firepower in the passing game. Factor in running back Breece Hall, and New York has plenty of skill-position talent to score some points. Once the quarterback situation gets fixed, the Jets should be explosive.

Grade: A-

31. Tennessee Titans (via Bills): Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn

Faulk is one of the rare talents who came into college and started immediately. A three-year contributor for Auburn, Faulk racked up 10 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss, showcasing himself as one of the sport’s elite run defenders. If Faulk can consistently develop more pass rush in his 276-pound frame, as he did in 2024 when he recorded seven sacks, he could become a star at the next level.

How he fits with the Titans: Faulk gives the Titans a young, versatile piece up front to pair with John Franklin-Myers and Jeffery Simmons. With a defensive-minded coach in Robert Saleh, the Titans should get the best of Faulk, who played all over the line as a 21-year-old in 2025.

Grade: A

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

In what is considered a poor running back class beyond Jeremiyah Love, his Notre Dame teammate has a strong case as the next-best option. Price is a 203-pounder who ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the combine. He showed plenty as a runner and returner with the Fighting Irish, scoring twice on kick returns in 2025 while also rushing for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 6.0 yards per carry. Price was a third-team All-American despite a limited role.

How he fits with the Seahawks: Price gives the Seahawks a replacement for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who left in free agency for Kansas City. With Zach Charbonnet coming off a torn ACL, Seattle needed help in the backfield. Price gives the Seahawks a dual threat in the backfield for a team that ran the ball more last season than any team, save for the Bills and Giants.

Grade: B-

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