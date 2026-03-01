Lake McRee Displays His Talent at the NFL Combine

Former USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee spent five seasons with the USC Trojans, and now he takes his talents to the NFL Draft. At the NFL Combine, McRee stood out early.

McRee delivered a breakout performance in his final season in Los Angeles and produced 450 receiving yards, 30 receptions and four touchdowns. McRee had an impressive showing through the positional drills at the NFL Combine, and put his skillset on display.

Lake McRee Puts on a Show at NFL Combine

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches the ball for a touchdown in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder from Austin, Texas produced clutch plays for the Trojans last year, and instantly became a tight end that USC's opponents had to be careful of.

McRee took to the position drills at the combine and showcased everything from route-running, tracking a deep-pass and hand strength. In a gauntlet drill where each participant was receiving passes on the run, McRee delivered an impressive run that quickly turned heads.

McRee was also alongside fellow tight end prospects including Oregons' Kenyon Sadiq, Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers and Notre Dame's Eli Raridon to name a few.

MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

McRee has been known for his physicality on the field and impressive blocking to extend plays, but his gauntlet performance reminded football fans that he has strong hands and is capable of explosive playmaking. Especially in an offense filled with star receivers like Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, McRee still found a way to make a difference on the field.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) catches a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In 2023, McRee battled through multiple injuries during his fifth season in Cardinal and Gold, a year that ultimately highlighted just how impactful he was on the field. When the 2025 season rolled around, McRee took off and instantly became a working target for quarterback Jayden Maiava, forming their air-raid offense into one of the most dangerous in the Big Ten.

Potential NFL Draft Fits For Lake McRee

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton takes the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

McRee is a tough tight end who brings multiple years of experience under coach Lincoln Riley's offense, who's known to be one of the brightest offensive minds in college football. For McRee, these NFL teams could turn to him for a tight end who can make explosive plays and effectively receive and block.

The Kansas City Chiefs could soon be without star tight end Travis Kelce due to a potential retirement, and adding a young, ready-to-contribute player like McRee would give them a promising option at the position. His development could fit seamlessly into quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ offense. While the Chiefs are not in dire need of a tight end, keeping McRee as an option allows for future plans to develop him into an elite tight end in the AFC West.

The Denver Broncos are a team that are in dire need of a tight end, more-so to run more two tight end combos with quarterback Bo Nix and coach Sean Payton. What McRee brings to the table in Denver is his ability to effortlessly block and catch passes from the middle, something that could amplify the Bronco's offense if McRee is the guy they want in Denver.