Joel Klatt Sounds Off On USC Trojans Rising Expectations In 2026

It's a season full of opportunity and pressure for the USC Trojans, but their No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class and key additions to the staff bring a lot of hope to Trojan fans.

College football analyst Joel Klatt recently shared his top five teams he sees rising in stock ahead of the 2026 season. Among his list, the Trojans stood atop the rest.

Joel Klatt Sees Upward Trend for USC in 2026

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Joel Klatt emcees the Holiday Bowl trophy presentation at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since coach Lincoln Riley arrived in 2021 to be the head coach, the Trojans have not lived up to their typical blue blood status. They've still seen success with former USC quarterback Caleb Williams becoming the Trojans eighth Heisman Trophy winner and later the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2024. However, the 2025 season was supposed to see a College Football Playoff berth, and resulted in a 9-4 overall record and an Alamo Bowl loss to TCU.

Klatt listed USC atop his stock watch list, emphasizing that the offseason and the work put into the program should not be overlooked this fall.

"I think it's time to get a little bit bullish on USC." 👀



More from @joelklatt on the Trojans' trajectory with key returners and the addition of Gary Patterson. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/87Qphojzrt — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) February 18, 2026

"Here's a team that I'm a little higher on than I think most around the country," Klatt said on the Joel Klatt Show. "If you really evaluate the way that they've built their roster and then what they have returning next year, I think it's time to get a little bit bullish on USC."

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans bring in the top recruiting class with prospects who are bound to make an immediate impact. Some names to watch next season include defensive end Luke Wafle, tight end Mark Bowman and wide receivers Trent Mosley and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster. The positions returning next season are the most ideal for development and continuity, especially quarterback Jayden Maiava and running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan.

MORE: Intriguing 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Reveals USC Visit Date

MORE: One Overlooked Matchup on the USC Trojans' Schedule

MORE: Effect of Potential College Football Playoff Expansion on USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

"I've said (this) about USC and more specifically Lincoln Riley over the last couple of years, when Lincoln decides to be a run-oriented team, they are very difficult to beat," Klatt said. "They were undefeated at home last year, undefeated at home. So their ability to run the football will allow them to develop wide receivers and at least replace, maybe not completely, but in some. In some aspect, Makai Lemon on the outside."

Although Jordan and Miller did not see a full season paired together as starting running backs, the two combined for 1,548 rushing yards. Having both Jordana and Miller back healthy for the 2026 season could be dangerous, especially once Riley establishes his core group of receivers to create a balanced and powerful offense.

USC's Success Starts With Certain Position Groups Stepping Up

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

A difficult schedule like USC's raises concern about their season outcome, especially with key players at wide receiver and safety who have departed for the NFL Draft. The Trojans have the fill the shoes of wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane and safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald.

The production of both Lemon and Lane were a large factor into some of USC's key wins last year, especially with a solid season by Maiava. While they retain wide receiver Tanook Hines, adding two more receivers to try and instantly match the speed of Lemon and Lane will be a challenge to address this offseason.

The safety group is another position that needs to step up after losing Ramsey and Fitzgerald to the NFL Draft. Fitzgerald finished his one and only season at USC with a team leading five interceptions and First Team All-American honors. Ramsey was a versatile safety who suffered on and off injury all season, but made a massive impact every time he stepped on the field.

The Trojans do have the right pieces to get them to CFP conversations, but the offseason hype must turn into production to survive the challenging Big Ten slate ahead.

Recommended Articles