USC Defensive Tackle Jay Toia Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

One of USC's newest additions to the 2021 roster might not even suit up for a regular season game as a Trojan.

On Wednesday night, USCFootball.com reported that freshman, Jay Toia, also known as David Toia, entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Toia graduated a semester early from Grace Bretheren High School in Inglewood, CA and enrolled at USC in spring 2021. He was set to compete for a starting spot on the defensive line this fall.

If Toia indeed does transfer out of USC, the Trojans will lose yet another integral piece of the defensive line after Brandon Pili suffered a torn Achilles during spring training mid-April.

Head coach Clay Helton spoke highly of Toia during Spring camp, praising how much he had improved since the day he stepped on campus.

"I love his coach-ability and the plays that he's making on the field. You're talking about a 330-pound man that you have to double team. If you single him, it's a hard day, so we're very fortunate to have Jay here." (Helton)

Helton also expressed that it was a 'great competitive battle' during the recruiting season to get Toia, but he believed Toia would have a 'very bright future at USC'.

The Southern California native originally committed to USC in June 2018. The reason for Toia's move to the transfer portal has not yet been reported.

