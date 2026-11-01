Jayden Maiava Backs Up Lincoln Riley After USC's Upset Win Over Ohio State

Coming off a career-low performance in Week 8, senior quarterback Jayden Maiava bounced back by playing turnover-free football and relying on the revived run game in the USC Trojans' upset win over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. He finished the game completing a calm 15-of-22 attempts for 22 yards (68.2 completion) and a touchdown.

Other impressive offensive stats from the victory:

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Going four-for-four in the redzone

Converting on four-of-ten third downs

14 first downs

Running a total of 50 plays for a time of possession of 20:32

The offensive line allowing only one sack and a quarterback-hit

Crediting the Trojans Defense

USC Trojans defensive tackle Floyd Boucard (88) intercepts a ball during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It was a huge team win. Shoutout to the defense for getting it done,” Maiava said in the postgame press conference.

While Maiava is quick to give praise to his teammates, he’s not wrong in this case. The defense allowed a total of 464 yards, held the Buckeyes to nine points in the first half, and wrapped up the game with a stop in the red zone. Two turnovers were overturned, but the unit was able to force and recover a fumble, while racking up two sacks, seven tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit.

Backing up Lincoln Riley

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the loss to Wisconsin, coach Lincoln Riley was under a lot of scrutiny. With job security making waves, Maiava stood up to defend his coach during the practice week. Now, Riley has his second career win against an AP top-five program.

“We just got the best coach in the country. Greatest staff. All the players bought into each other and made it about us,” Maiava said when asked what propelled the team leading into the game," Maiava added.

Wide Receiver No. 1 Trent Mosley

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) tackles USC Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When freshman wideout Trent Mosley returned in Week 6, he was back to Maiava’s No. 1 option with nine receptions, 111 yards, and a touchdown. Even in the Week 8 loss to Wisconsin, Maiava sought out Mosley – five receptions for 45 yards.

The duo made sure to connect early. On the second play of the Trojans’ opening drive, the true freshman took a simple screen for 69 yards to the house to put USC on the scoreboard first. He also returned a punt for 44 yards in his electric first quarter.

Once the rain started coming down, Maiava’s downfield passes took a dip, but Mosley remained his go-to with short or intermediate routes called for him. By the final whistle, Mosley brought in five receptions on nine targets for 101 yards and a score.

Relying on the Run

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probably the biggest reason for Maiava’s clean game was the rival of the run. Against Wisconsin, the offense plundered, with negative 17 rushing yards, and senior running back Waymond Jordan remained on the sideline the entire game.

Seemingly back to full health, Jordan ended his three-game slump with 12 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. He also picked up two receptions for 17 yards. Redshirt-sophomore King Miller, who has assumed lead back reps, led the attack with 78 yards and a score on 13 carries.

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