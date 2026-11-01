Jayden Maiava Backs Up Lincoln Riley After USC's Upset Win Over Ohio State
In this story:
Coming off a career-low performance in Week 8, senior quarterback Jayden Maiava bounced back by playing turnover-free football and relying on the revived run game in the USC Trojans' upset win over the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. He finished the game completing a calm 15-of-22 attempts for 22 yards (68.2 completion) and a touchdown.
Other impressive offensive stats from the victory:
- Going four-for-four in the redzone
- Converting on four-of-ten third downs
- 14 first downs
- Running a total of 50 plays for a time of possession of 20:32
- The offensive line allowing only one sack and a quarterback-hit
Crediting the Trojans Defense
“It was a huge team win. Shoutout to the defense for getting it done,” Maiava said in the postgame press conference.
While Maiava is quick to give praise to his teammates, he’s not wrong in this case. The defense allowed a total of 464 yards, held the Buckeyes to nine points in the first half, and wrapped up the game with a stop in the red zone. Two turnovers were overturned, but the unit was able to force and recover a fumble, while racking up two sacks, seven tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit.
Backing up Lincoln Riley
Following the loss to Wisconsin, coach Lincoln Riley was under a lot of scrutiny. With job security making waves, Maiava stood up to defend his coach during the practice week. Now, Riley has his second career win against an AP top-five program.
“We just got the best coach in the country. Greatest staff. All the players bought into each other and made it about us,” Maiava said when asked what propelled the team leading into the game," Maiava added.
Wide Receiver No. 1 Trent Mosley
When freshman wideout Trent Mosley returned in Week 6, he was back to Maiava’s No. 1 option with nine receptions, 111 yards, and a touchdown. Even in the Week 8 loss to Wisconsin, Maiava sought out Mosley – five receptions for 45 yards.
The duo made sure to connect early. On the second play of the Trojans’ opening drive, the true freshman took a simple screen for 69 yards to the house to put USC on the scoreboard first. He also returned a punt for 44 yards in his electric first quarter.
Once the rain started coming down, Maiava’s downfield passes took a dip, but Mosley remained his go-to with short or intermediate routes called for him. By the final whistle, Mosley brought in five receptions on nine targets for 101 yards and a score.
Relying on the Run
Probably the biggest reason for Maiava’s clean game was the rival of the run. Against Wisconsin, the offense plundered, with negative 17 rushing yards, and senior running back Waymond Jordan remained on the sideline the entire game.
Seemingly back to full health, Jordan ended his three-game slump with 12 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. He also picked up two receptions for 17 yards. Redshirt-sophomore King Miller, who has assumed lead back reps, led the attack with 78 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy