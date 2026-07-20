Jayden Maiava Fuels USC Preseason Buzz With Quarterback Ranking

The USC Trojans have a proven offensive threat in quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava is poised for a breakout 2026 season following a 2025 campaign in which he led the Big Ten with 3,711 passing yards and ranked fifth in the FBS in Pro Football Focus' "big-time throws."

Heading into the 2026 season, Maiava is expected to build on last year's momentum and has already generated plenty of preseason hype. One of the more notable evaluations comes from Pro Football Focus, which ranked Maiava among the five best deep passers entering the 2026 season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava checked in at No. 4 on the list behind Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, and Auburn quarterback Bryum Brown. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss rounded out the top five.

The ranking is another reminder of how important Maiava's deep ball is to USC coach Lincoln Riley's offense. Riley has built his reputation around explosive plays, and last season Maiava proved he can consistently deliver those downfield throws. That ability becomes even more important this fall after USC lost top receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL.

With new faces expected to step into larger receiving roles, that connection downfield will be critical if the Trojans want to maintain one of the nation's most explosive passing attacks.

Why Pro Football Focus Ranked Jayden Maiava No. 4

No returning quarterback produced more on deep throws than Maiava in 2025.

According to Pro Football Focus, Maiava led the nation with 1,381 passing yards on deep attempts while also pacing the country with 39 completions of 20 or more yards through the air. USC consistently challenged defenses vertically, and few quarterbacks were asked to push the ball downfield as often.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) handles the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ranking also reflects just how efficient Maiava was despite that aggressive approach.

Outside of a difficult stretch against Oregon, where three consecutive turnover-worthy deep throws resulted in one interception, Maiava largely avoided costly mistakes. PFF noted he recorded just one other turnover-worthy deep throw the rest of the season despite attempting one of the highest totals of deep passes in the country.

When Maiava stayed in rhythm, he consistently attacked one-on-one matchups and gave USC explosive-play opportunities. His willingness to challenge defenses vertically helped fuel the nation's most productive deep passing attack.

Jayden Maiava's Biggest Obstacles in 2026

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, left, dives into the corners of the end zone for a touchdown under cover from Oregon defensive back Theran Johnson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Expectations surrounding Maiava have never been higher. Replacing nearly his entire receiving corps presents the biggest challenge. Lemon, Lane, and tight end Lake McRee all moved on to the NFL, leaving USC with an almost entirely new group of pass catchers.

There are also plenty of reasons for optimism. USC returns one of the strongest offensive lines in the nation with all five starters back, including left tackle Elijah Paige and Alani Noa. The unit also received another boost from the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, highlighted by five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.

The skill positions may feature new faces, but the talent level remains high. Tanook Hines returns with valuable experience, while freshmen Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, and Ethan "Boobie" Feaster give Riley another group of playmakers.

With the talent around him and Lincoln Riley calling plays, Maiava has all the tools to put together another elite season, pushing the ball downfield.

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