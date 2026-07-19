The Biggest Concern Nobody Is Talking About for USC Trojans

With expectations high for the USC Trojans entering the 2026 college football season, there is always a chance that something could go wrong in Lincoln Riley’s fifth season as coach. Trojan fans have gotten used to disappointment recently as they’ve missed the College Football Playoff on two separate occasions during Riley’s tenure, with one of them coming last season.

The expectation for the Trojans entering the 2026 season is to make the CFP for the first time in program history, but there are concerns. A difficult Big Ten schedule and the performance of their defense, especially on the road, are some of them, but there is one concern that isn’t getting as much attention as others.

How Does USC Move Forward With Loss of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane?

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That concern is their production at wide receiver with the absence of two former stars. Last season, the Trojans finished with a 9-3 overall record and went 7-2 in Big Ten play. Trojan wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane were the top leaders of USC's offense and were the staples of one of college football's best offenses.

The two formed one of the most dominant wide receiver duos in college football during their time with the Trojans, as last season they combined for 1,901 yards and 15 touchdowns. Their impact on the Trojans' offense was enough for the two to get drafted in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Lemon and Lane now gone, the question is who now steps up in the Trojans' wide receiver room? The attention now likely turns to sophomore wide receiver Tanook Hines, who faces massive expectations to take a step forward for the Trojans.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his freshman season with the Trojans, Hines recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 16.5 yards per reception. Hines broke out in the Trojans' two losses last season to the Oregon Ducks and in the Alamo Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs, in which he recorded 100-plus receiving yards for USC.

Trojans star quarterback Jayden Maiava will rely on Hines on offense next season and could be his top option in some of USC’s biggest games on its 2026 schedule. NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson is another receiver who looks to step up for the Trojans this season.

Before transferring to the Trojans, Anderson played two seasons with the Wolfpack, during which he recorded 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns. How the Trojans choose to utilize him with Hines this season remains to be seen, but expect the two wide receivers to be the receiving leaders for USC.

Talented Wide Receivers in Trojans Top Ranked 2026 Recruiting Class

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With an unproven wide receiver room, the Trojans may also have to rely on some of the young players at the position in their No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class. Notable USC wide receiver commits to watch this season include four-star commits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, and Luc Weaver.

The three wide receivers’ development throughout the season and their potential role with the team could be an x-factor in the Trojans reaching the CFP this year.

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