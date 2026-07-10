USC Trojans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Early Betting Odds Released

The USC Trojans have a challenging Big Ten schedule in 2026, but the highlight of the regular season is expected to come when USC hosts the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31. The Buckeyes have made recent trips to Southern California to compete in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, but Ohio State has not played USC at the Coliseum since 2008.

Will the Trojans be able to pull off the upset on Halloween? USC has some high expectations in 2026 thanks to the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava as well as the entire starting offensive line, but Ohio State is expected to be a top national title contender out of the Big Ten.

According to early betting odds from DraftKings, the spread favors Ohio State over USC by 7.5 points.

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans Home vs. Away Performance

The Buckeyes may be favored over the Trojans, but USC will have home-field advantage in the Coliseum. A season ago, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans finished undefeated at home (7-0) while finishing with a 2-3 record in road games. USC's biggest victories in 2025 were both home games with wins over the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Can the Trojans pull off a surprise at home in 2026? The Trojans are underdogs in their three biggest games of the regular season per DraftKings with Oregon (-5.5), Ohio State, and Indiana (-10.5), but the Hoosiers have the biggest spread over USC likely because the Trojans will face Indiana on the road. Both the Ducks and the Buckeyes will travel to Los Angeles to face USC.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Home-field might not be the only advantage that the Trojans have over the Buckeyes in October, though, thanks to Ohio State's schedule. Co-host of Crain and Cone, David Cone recently revealed USC over Ohio State as one of his predictions for the biggest upsets in the upcoming season, and he explained his choice:

"This is not good for the Trojans. This game is a week after the Buckeyes have a bye week. So, the Buckeyes are coming off a bye week, but before that, they go to Indiana. And the week after, they host Oregon. Ohio State's schedule's so tough this year, right? 'Cause you got Texas and Oregon and Indiana. Everyone knows about Michigan at the end of the year. Who's no one talking about? Lincoln Riley returning the quarterback Jayden Maiava," said Cone.

Will USC be able to catch Ohio State in a trap game?

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Riley and the Trojans want to contend for a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff, they will have to beat one if not two of Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana. The betting odds might be against USC, but Riley has one of the most experienced teams in the country.

The hiring of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson also brings optimism to USC, but the Trojans will have their hands full as they attempt to slow down Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

USC and Ohio State will face off on Oct. 31 with the kickoff time to be determined.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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